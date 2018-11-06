Search

Caroline Flack to return to Strictly dance floor for Christmas special

06 November, 2018 - 08:45
Caroline Flack is returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the Christmas special. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Caroline Flack is to return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for this year’s Christmas special.

The Norfolk-educated presenter, who won the 12th series of the BBC One show with Pasha Kovalev, will be dusting off her dancing shoes for another shot at glitterball glory on Christmas day.

Anita Rani, Aston Merrygold, Ann Widdecombe Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan will also be taking another twirl on the dance floor for the all-star fairy tale-themed special.

Caroline, who went to Wayland Community High School in Watton, said returning to Strictly was “the best present” she could think of.

“I can’t quite believe it’s been four years since I had the best time of my life, dancing with Pasha on the Strictly dancefloor,” she said.

“My glitterball still has pride of place in my living room!

“It always felt like a family at the Strictly Come Dancing studios, so how could I say no to performing one last time on this year’s Christmas special?”

Each of the six couples will perform a festive routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2018.

The programme will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, and Shirley Ballas dishing out the critiques.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

