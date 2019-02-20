Norfolk’s Caroline Flack to appear on Bake Off charity special

File photo dated 20/02/19 of Love Island host Caroline Flack, who believes the high pressure environment of live TV will prepare her well for Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer show. PA Wire/PA Images

Caroline Flack has her apron at the ready as she joins the line-up for Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer show.

The Norfolk-educated presenter and former Love Island host will be baking to raise money on the special charity edition of the Channel 4 programme.

She’ll be up against other stars such as journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and Britain’s most successful female boxer, Nicola Adams.

Caroline said she feels prepared for the pressure of the popular baking show.

She said: “I am good under pressure actually, because that’s the kind of job I do, there’s always pressure, like timings and stuff like that are quite important.

“I actually work better under pressure, I need it to stop from being lazy, so that’s good!”

Caroline explained she was taking part in the special edition of Bake Off because “everyone is affected by cancer”.

“It’s just a really important cause to get involved with,” she added.

Caroline admitted she would rather earn praise from Paul Hollywood than his fellow judge, Prue Leith.

She said: “They’re both really different, aren’t they, and they don’t always agree on stuff, but I think there’s something about Paul’s silence where you just don’t know.

“Prue shows everything in her face so you know immediately if she likes it or not, whereas Paul eats, has a stony face, then there’s a silence, then he speaks. So in a way, it does feel good when he comes out with something positive!”

Episode five of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.