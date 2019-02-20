Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk’s Caroline Flack to appear on Bake Off charity special

PUBLISHED: 11:27 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 26 March 2019

File photo dated 20/02/19 of Love Island host Caroline Flack, who believes the high pressure environment of live TV will prepare her well for Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer show.

File photo dated 20/02/19 of Love Island host Caroline Flack, who believes the high pressure environment of live TV will prepare her well for Bake Off's Stand Up To Cancer show.

PA Wire/PA Images

Caroline Flack has her apron at the ready as she joins the line-up for Bake Off’s Stand Up To Cancer show.

The Norfolk-educated presenter and former Love Island host will be baking to raise money on the special charity edition of the Channel 4 programme.

She’ll be up against other stars such as journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Greg Wise and Britain’s most successful female boxer, Nicola Adams.

Caroline said she feels prepared for the pressure of the popular baking show.

She said: “I am good under pressure actually, because that’s the kind of job I do, there’s always pressure, like timings and stuff like that are quite important.

“I actually work better under pressure, I need it to stop from being lazy, so that’s good!”

Caroline explained she was taking part in the special edition of Bake Off because “everyone is affected by cancer”.

“It’s just a really important cause to get involved with,” she added.

Caroline admitted she would rather earn praise from Paul Hollywood than his fellow judge, Prue Leith.

She said: “They’re both really different, aren’t they, and they don’t always agree on stuff, but I think there’s something about Paul’s silence where you just don’t know.

“Prue shows everything in her face so you know immediately if she likes it or not, whereas Paul eats, has a stony face, then there’s a silence, then he speaks. So in a way, it does feel good when he comes out with something positive!”

Episode five of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists