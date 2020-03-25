Search

Advanced search

Seaside carnival cancels for first time in 50 years due to pandemic

25 March, 2020 - 08:51
Crowds at the Cromer Carnival procession in 2019. The carnival will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Crowds at the Cromer Carnival procession in 2019. The carnival will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk’s biggest seaside summer carnival has cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Cromer Carnival procession in 2019. The carnival will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus. Byline: Sonya DuncanThe Cromer Carnival procession in 2019. The carnival will not go ahead this year because of the coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Cromer Carnival, which was due to take place from August 15-21, will no longer go ahead.

Tony Shipp, carnival chairman, said it had become impossible to organise the event as normal, and it was better to cancel now than later.

Mr Shipp said: “Planning the carnival is a 12-month operation and booking and signing contracts for the various top-class acts and events is a large financial commitment.

“The committee would lose this if they hung on in the hope that the carnival would go ahead in August, only to find that the public were still restricted in travelling and coming together in large crowds.

Cromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLYCromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

“Financial outlay before Cromer Carnival is around £20,000 and would be greater the nearer we get to August. If we leave cancelling acts and hired equipment, such as marquees and toilets, until the last minute much of that money would be lost.

“Cancelling now means losing the minimum amount rather than all of it.”

Cromer Carnival regularly attracts up to 40,000 people from all over the country.

Mr Shipp said the event depended on local business, many of which would not be able to offer their support this year because they were also facing tough times due to the pandemic.

MORE: Norfolk needs YOU - ‘Army of volunteers’ to be recruited in coronavirus response

He said: “This has been a difficult decision to make and my committee are well aware of the implications of it. This will be the first time that anyone under 50 years old, living in Cromer, has not had a carnival in August.

“Our main concern at the moment is making sure that you are all keeping safe and well and that we will be able to continue in 2021.”

Other coastal carnivals have not yet decided whether or not to cancel for 2020.

An update on March 18 from the committee of Sheringham Carnival, scheduled for August 3-11, said that while the Easter bonnet parade and Crab and Lobster Festival were cancelled “all other scheduled events will continue as planned, but we will continue to review the current situation and government advice”.

MORE: Pier fenced off as tourists keep flocking to coast

And the organisers of Wells Carnival have said: “Directors and committee members of Wells Carnival Ltd are reviewing the information being made available by the government and will be making a decision regarding Wells Carnival 2020 by April 28 at the latest.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk increases to 42

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to
Drive 24