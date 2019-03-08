Canaan Cox review: Top quality song writing with an outstanding voice to match

American country-pop singer Canaan Cox. Picture: Supplied by Canaan Cox Supplied by Canaan Cox

American country-pop singer Canaan Cox, with support from local singer-songwriter Niamh, provided the perfect Saturday evening of music, on June 15, at the Banham Barrell.

First up on the night was Niamh, a local singer-songwriter who is inspired by the lyricism of Billy Bragg, the poetry of Leonard Cohen and the musical elegance of Nina Simone.

She played a whole range of original material, all of which were beautifully written and composed - both lyrically and musically.

Niamh has outstanding vocal control and is able to sing both softly and with outstanding power and precision.

She was an absolute delight to watch perform and more than worth your time if you ever want to catch her at any of her future shows (which I hope she has many of).

At around 9pm the headline act, Canaan Cox, made his way on stage with his three-piece band. Having been lucky enough to hear him perform a few acoustic tracks at a pre-show performance, it was exciting to hear him play the same songs (and many others) with his full band.

Canaan delivered a performance that was packed full of energy, charisma and class which everyone in the audience seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

The fact that he puts as much effort into a reasonably small show as other artists put into much larger shows really pays testament to the sort of musician that he is.

You may also want to watch:

Canaan Cox it an absolute professional in terms of his stage presence and performance which he backs with top quality song writing and an outstanding voice to match.

It's pretty easy to see why his single Lie was featured on iTunes Country for six consecutive weeks and I'm sure that his future releases will see even more success.

All of his original material was superb and he even threw in covers of some of the most popular current country songs. These included Florida Georgia Line's Cruise, Brett Young's In Case You Didn't Know, Dan and Shay's Tequila and Thomas Rhett's Die A Happy Man - not to forget his surprise cover of Michael Jackson's Billie Jean.

The Banham Barrell was a fantastic venue for the show and I was really impressed with the set up and how everything sounded across the speakers.

I must admit that until fairly recently I had no idea that the pub had a music venue, let alone been to any shows there. It was even more surprising to find such an up-and-coming American country singer performing somewhere so out in the sticks - despite having played to 800 people at Under The Bridge (a music venue underneath Chelsea Football Club) the day prior.

It was really surreal to watch him perform in such an intimate space having seen bands who don't even come close, in terms of quality, performing in much larger venues.

I can without a doubt say, having attended for the last four years or so, that he deserves a spot performing at Country to Country Festival - the UK's biggest annual country music festival held in London.

Saturday night was without a doubt one of the best country music gigs I have attended in a long time and I can't recommend enough that if you like country pop music that you check him out.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram