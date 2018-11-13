Search

Advanced search

Award winning singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan is bringing her latest show to Norwich

13 November, 2018 - 17:51
Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

Singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan is bringing her latest critically acclaimed show Where Are We Now? to Norwich Playhouse on November 18 and 19.

Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PRAward winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

After storming the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 13 year ago with her own show, Camille O’Sullivan was launched into world-wide fame receiving five-star reviews at every show.

Having already enjoyed a prosperous international career, O’Sullivan is taking on our suddenly crazily-changing world, framing the question ‘Where Are We Now?’ through the arresting final songs of Bowie and Leonard Cohen and other crucial writers such as PJ Harvey and Nick Cave.

The show will explore the beauty of age, as well as its turbulence, in a narrative told with her fierce and mesmerising voice to bring a night of unforgettable madness, beauty, darkness and love.

Throughout her career she has won many awards such as the prestigious Helpmann Award for her Sydney Festival shows, the Best Music Argus award at The Brighton Festival and best music awards at Dublin and Melbourne festivals among many others.

As an actress, O’Sullivan can be seen in the film Mrs Henderson Presents alongside Judi Dench and Will Young, Guardian’s Shakespeare Solos and the RTE TV series Rebellion.

Her scene stealing performance on BBC Two’s Later... With Jools Holland led to her supporting him at the Royal Albert Hall and later being named as one of the top 25 performances of all time on his show.

Having performed to audiences at London’s O2, the Sydney Opera House and the Royal Festival Hall, critics at prestigious publications have described her as a ‘superb performer and great singer’ who ‘treats every song as an intense emotional journey’.

She’s an ‘artist at the top of her game pushing herself to be better and trusting us to keep up.’

Tickets to her shows on November 18 & 19 are available for £20 advance via Norwich Playhouse’s website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘It’s deeply offensive’ - Antique shop sells Nazi mementos and trousers made at Auschwitz

Trousers manufactured at Auschwitz Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Son of angling legend John Wilson pays tribute to his father

Lee Wilson and his father John Wilson. John Wilson passed away early today. Pic: Lee Wilson.

Fears providing ‘second-class service’ at West Norfolk hospital would be ‘admission of defeat’

MP Henry Bellingham said the proposal would be an 'admission of defeat' by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast