Award winning singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan is bringing her latest show to Norwich

Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

Singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan is bringing her latest critically acclaimed show Where Are We Now? to Norwich Playhouse on November 18 and 19.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR Award winning singer and actress Camille O'Sullivan. Photo: Courtesy of Gaby Jerrard PR

After storming the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 13 year ago with her own show, Camille O’Sullivan was launched into world-wide fame receiving five-star reviews at every show.

Having already enjoyed a prosperous international career, O’Sullivan is taking on our suddenly crazily-changing world, framing the question ‘Where Are We Now?’ through the arresting final songs of Bowie and Leonard Cohen and other crucial writers such as PJ Harvey and Nick Cave.

The show will explore the beauty of age, as well as its turbulence, in a narrative told with her fierce and mesmerising voice to bring a night of unforgettable madness, beauty, darkness and love.

Throughout her career she has won many awards such as the prestigious Helpmann Award for her Sydney Festival shows, the Best Music Argus award at The Brighton Festival and best music awards at Dublin and Melbourne festivals among many others.

As an actress, O’Sullivan can be seen in the film Mrs Henderson Presents alongside Judi Dench and Will Young, Guardian’s Shakespeare Solos and the RTE TV series Rebellion.

Her scene stealing performance on BBC Two’s Later... With Jools Holland led to her supporting him at the Royal Albert Hall and later being named as one of the top 25 performances of all time on his show.

Having performed to audiences at London’s O2, the Sydney Opera House and the Royal Festival Hall, critics at prestigious publications have described her as a ‘superb performer and great singer’ who ‘treats every song as an intense emotional journey’.

She’s an ‘artist at the top of her game pushing herself to be better and trusting us to keep up.’

Tickets to her shows on November 18 & 19 are available for £20 advance via Norwich Playhouse’s website.