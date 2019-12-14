Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

A free Cadbury's postal service is coming to Norwich

14 December, 2019 - 06:00
Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Archant

Cadbury's Secret Santa postbox is coming to Norwich this Christmas and you'll be able to melt the heart of a loved one by sending free chocolate.

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by CadburyCadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

The festive season just got a little sweeter, as Cadbury is coming to Hay Hill this Sunday, December 15 from 11am to 6pm for the final stop on their UK tour.

The postal service lets you choose from a 100-120g bar of original dairy milk, whole nut, caramel, fruit and nut or Oreo to send anonymously as a Secret Santa gift to someone of your choice.

You may also want to watch:

From a colleague to cousin, the chocolate treat can be posted anywhere around the UK and, after choosing their favourite flavour, you will just need to put it in one of the special envelopes, write on the address and put it in the purple on-site post box.

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by CadburyCadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

READ MORE: Garden centre invites customers to go through Christmas tree machine

The Cadbury postal service is back in Norwich by popular demand, after launching in 2018, and it is one of only 10 locations they have visited this Christmas.

The chocolate is available on a first come, first-served basis and there is no need to book.

Most Read

Chair of governors slams box-ticking, ‘culture of process’ and ‘backs being covered’ as college broken up

Outgoing chair of governors at Easton and Otley College Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas lights in Norwich defended after criticism

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Inquest opens into death of 20-year-old reported missing to police

Mr Greenwood was described as

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station targeted in cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

A free Cadbury’s postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

Woman arrested following earlier crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Caroline Flack charged with assault

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chair of governors slams box-ticking, ‘culture of process’ and ‘backs being covered’ as college broken up

Outgoing chair of governors at Easton and Otley College Mark Pendlington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists