A free Cadbury’s postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postbox is coming to Norwich this Christmas and you'll be able to melt the heart of a loved one by sending free chocolate.

The festive season just got a little sweeter, as Cadbury is coming to Hay Hill this Sunday, December 15 from 11am to 6pm for the final stop on their UK tour.

The postal service lets you choose from a 100-120g bar of original dairy milk, whole nut, caramel, fruit and nut or Oreo to send anonymously as a Secret Santa gift to someone of your choice.

From a colleague to cousin, the chocolate treat can be posted anywhere around the UK and, after choosing their favourite flavour, you will just need to put it in one of the special envelopes, write on the address and put it in the purple on-site post box.

The Cadbury postal service is back in Norwich by popular demand, after launching in 2018, and it is one of only 10 locations they have visited this Christmas.

The chocolate is available on a first come, first-served basis and there is no need to book.