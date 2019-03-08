Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Irish pub offering free Guinness if you bring them a birthday card

PUBLISHED: 17:19 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 03 October 2019

Marcus Pearcy is the owner of Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Marcus Pearcy is the owner of Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thanks to hard work and the luck of the Irish, the Butcher Bhoy in Norwich is celebrating a brilliant first year in business with free Guinness for customers.

The Butcher Bhoy is celebrating a year in business in Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Butcher Bhoy is celebrating a year in business in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Thanks to hard work and the luck of the Irish, the Butcher Bhoy in Norwich is celebrating a brilliant first year in business with free Guinness for customers.

Local businessman Marcus Pearcey opened the Irish pub in Exchange Street in October last year, behind the Blofield Farm Shop which he also owns.

Since then, they have built a strong reputation in the city for their live music, sport and, of course, their Guinness.

To celebrate their first anniversary, they will be giving a free pint of the black stuff on Friday, October 18 for anyone that brings in a birthday card.

The Butcher Bhoy bar, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Butcher Bhoy bar, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Pearcey said: "Over the last year we have done various things with the space and most Fridays and Saturday we have local bands playing here and sport is really big for us with the Rugby World Cup and Norwich in the premiership.

READ MORE: Roast dinner delivery service launches in Norwich

"On St Patrick's Day it was insane and you couldn't move in the pub and our fire alarm went off so the band set up in Exchange Street in front of 150 people.

"People like the quirkiness of going through the butchers to get to the pub and there are many like that in Ireland where you go through newsagents and I've even been to one behind a clothes shop."

Jade Bush, bar tender, pulling a pint of Guinness at the Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJade Bush, bar tender, pulling a pint of Guinness at the Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

They have also launched a unique Butcher's Block dining experience on Friday and Saturday nights where customers select their meat and then bring it into the pub where it is cooked for them.

READ MORE: A paranormal investigation is coming to Norwich's hidden street

Mr Pearcey decided to open Butcher Bhoy after he visited Portugal during off season and noticed the Irish bar was the only one that was busy year-round.

Every Saturday, he sells from 300 to 400 pints of Guinness but he has some new ideas to boost the midweek trade.

Scott Grant, butcher manger, working in the butchers in Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodScott Grant, butcher manger, working in the butchers in Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Pearcey added: "It is all about creating an environment where people are looked after and have an amazing time.

"We are introducing music bingo on Wednesdays and karaoke on Tuesdays and are also looking for a later license on Friday and Saturday with a DJ to follow the live band."

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Running column: What a week - a new PB, a clash with a conker and a trip to A&E for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong at the finish of the Bure Valley 10 - the last race he'll be running for a little while. Picture: Total Race Timing

BIG INTERVIEW: ‘I feel that I’m totally in the right place’ - Farke on a ton up, his biggest wins and most memorable matches

Daniel Farke takes charge of his 100th league game for Norwich City against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists