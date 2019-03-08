Video

Irish pub offering free Guinness if you bring them a birthday card

Marcus Pearcy is the owner of Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thanks to hard work and the luck of the Irish, the Butcher Bhoy in Norwich is celebrating a brilliant first year in business with free Guinness for customers.

The Butcher Bhoy is celebrating a year in business in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Butcher Bhoy is celebrating a year in business in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Local businessman Marcus Pearcey opened the Irish pub in Exchange Street in October last year, behind the Blofield Farm Shop which he also owns.

Since then, they have built a strong reputation in the city for their live music, sport and, of course, their Guinness.

To celebrate their first anniversary, they will be giving a free pint of the black stuff on Friday, October 18 for anyone that brings in a birthday card.

The Butcher Bhoy bar, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Butcher Bhoy bar, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Pearcey said: "Over the last year we have done various things with the space and most Fridays and Saturday we have local bands playing here and sport is really big for us with the Rugby World Cup and Norwich in the premiership.

"On St Patrick's Day it was insane and you couldn't move in the pub and our fire alarm went off so the band set up in Exchange Street in front of 150 people.

"People like the quirkiness of going through the butchers to get to the pub and there are many like that in Ireland where you go through newsagents and I've even been to one behind a clothes shop."

Jade Bush, bar tender, pulling a pint of Guinness at the Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jade Bush, bar tender, pulling a pint of Guinness at the Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

They have also launched a unique Butcher's Block dining experience on Friday and Saturday nights where customers select their meat and then bring it into the pub where it is cooked for them.

Mr Pearcey decided to open Butcher Bhoy after he visited Portugal during off season and noticed the Irish bar was the only one that was busy year-round.

Every Saturday, he sells from 300 to 400 pints of Guinness but he has some new ideas to boost the midweek trade.

Scott Grant, butcher manger, working in the butchers in Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Scott Grant, butcher manger, working in the butchers in Butcher Bhoy. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Pearcey added: "It is all about creating an environment where people are looked after and have an amazing time.

"We are introducing music bingo on Wednesdays and karaoke on Tuesdays and are also looking for a later license on Friday and Saturday with a DJ to follow the live band."