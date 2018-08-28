Fascinating talk, tribute concert and special show at popular venue

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:18 24 January 2019

Music and a special talk about Lowestoft’s history will be showcased at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield in the coming days.

On Friday, January 25, at 7.30pm, historians Chris Brooks and Bob Collis will team up to present a fascinating illustrated insight into how the penultimate year of the Second World War affected Lowestoft. Tickets £5.

The Rags to Rhinestones Story will be staged on Saturday, January 26, at 7.30pm. This wonderful tribute concert features the lives and music of Dolly Parton and Glen Campbell.

The show is also raising money for the Autism Unseen Tall Ships Challenge, where six groups of autistic youngsters accompanied by team buddies will crew and race around the UK in a 70ft Challenger racing yacht. Tickets £12.50.

Next Monday, January 28, at 8pm, solo performer Edwina Hayes swaps Glastonbury and the Royal Albert Hall for a one night only show at the Seagull. Tickets £12/£11.

For ticket details contact the box office on 01502 589726, or visit www.theseagull.co.uk

