Busted to perform Norwich gig

PUBLISHED: 10:58 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 24 May 2019

Busted will be performing in Norwich. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Iconic noughties band Busted are coming to Norwich next month.

The band, who enjoyed huge popularity in the early 2000s with songs such as What I Go To School For, Year 3000, and Air Hostess will be performing in Norwich on June 26.

Following the release of their new album Half Way There earlier this year they are set to perform an 'intimate show' at the UEA's Nich Rayns LCR.

The show marks a return to the city for Busted, formed by Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne, who played a two-day run at the LCR in 2017.

Tickets cost £35.50 and are on sale now on the UEA ticket website.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the show is for ages 14+ (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult).

Busted originally formed in 2000 and split in 2005.

In 2013 Bourne and Willis joined supergroup McFly and Busted reunited as a trio in 2015.

