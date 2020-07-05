Outdoor cocktail and street food brunch launching in Norfolk

Bubbles & Brunch, with fizz, cocktails and street food, is launching in Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/druvo Getty Images/iStockphoto/druvo

You can still enjoy boozy brunch in Norfolk this summer at a new outdoor event offering bubbly, cocktails and street food while following social distancing guidance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event will take place in the playing field behind Hoveton Village Hall Picture: Google Maps The event will take place in the playing field behind Hoveton Village Hall Picture: Google Maps

Bubbles & Brunch launches on Saturday, July 25 in the large playing field behind Hoveton Village Hall and groups of four to six will get their own designated space, measuring four by three metres, which will be marked out in chalk.

There will two three-hour slots from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 3.30pm to 6.30pm and tickets cost £25 and include a glass of fizz on arrival and a meal token to be used at one of the street food vendors, with options including pizza and paella.

READ MORE: The Assembly House to reopen with ice cream-inspired afternoon tea

Cocktails will be available to buy throughout the event, provided by Mr Postles’ Apothecary in Norwich, and guests can also pre-book afternoon tea boxes.

The brunch has been organised by local promoter Adam Coulton who has been running drive-thru street food festivals across the region during lockdown, which have proved a huge success.

Mr Coulton said: “I’ve had to evolve and build events that can happen and food and drink is pretty much all you can do at the moment, so I thought I would do a nice brunch in a beautiful open space.

“All ordering is done online on the day and guests will be given a programme with all the details and they will just need to select their numbered space and there will be table service.

READ MORE: Get grazing platters delivered to your door in Norfolk

“If the event works we are looking at moving it around to several other venues.”

There will also be background music, which will include genres such as Motown and disco, and toilets which are sanitised after each use - guests will also need to bring their own chair.

The event poster for Bubbles & Brunch Picture: Supplied The event poster for Bubbles & Brunch Picture: Supplied

Tickets on sale at 11am on Saturday, July 11 from musthavetickets.co.uk and see the full details on the ‘Bubbles & Brunch’ Facebook event.

If the event cannot go ahead due to bad weather it will be postponed to the following week and if customers cannot make the new date they will get a refund minus the booking fee.