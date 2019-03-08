A Britpop brunch is coming to Norwich

Last Pub Standing in Norwich are hosting a Britpop brunch. Photo: Getty Images. Archant

A brunch with a musical twist is coming to Norwich later this month.

The Last Pub Standing on King Street in Norwich is hosting a Britpop brunch Picture: Creative Sponge. The Last Pub Standing on King Street in Norwich is hosting a Britpop brunch Picture: Creative Sponge.

The Britpop brunch, featuring music from The Counterfeit Brits, will be at the Last Pub Standing in King Street in the city on Saturday May 25.

Guests can expect covers from the likes of Oasis, Blur, Pulp and The Stone Roses whilst enjoying brunch dishes and drinks

Daisy Bonham, events organiser at Curious Club, said: "Our events are all about bringing different experiences to the events table and we're incredibly excited to bring a music lead brunch to Norwich whilst supporting a local independent venue at the same time."

The brunch costs £30 per a person and there are two sittings with the first starting at 1pm.

And it will not be the only brunch with a twist in the city over the bank holiday weekend.

Revolution Norwich, located in Queen Street, will be hosting a drag queen brunch on the same day starring local talent.

The event, which costs £30 per a person, features Norwich's House of Daze drag collective with Liv and Bishy Barnabee.

The fabulous duo will be cocktail making, lip syncing and hosting drag bingo.