Take a look inside the newly-opened Britannia Gardens pub in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:36 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:43 20 December 2018

Scott Harnden, manager, left, Jodie Lovett, manager, middle, and Rachel Foh, supervisor, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Scott Harnden, manager, left, Jodie Lovett, manager, middle, and Rachel Foh, supervisor, right. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

The social enterprise behind Cafe Britannia has opened its fifth city venue in the former home of Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street.

Britannia Enterprises, which offers employment and mentoring to serving and ex-prisoners, has opened Britannia Gardens pub and wants to transform it into a ‘family destination’.

The enterprise has taken on the lease from Ei Publican Partnerships who run more than 5,000 sites across the UK.

The pub serves a daily carvery alongside traditional pub food, including platters, burgers and steaks, and in the summer they are planning to offer woodfired pizza from a vintage van outside.

Davina Tanner OBE, Chief Executive of Britannia Enterprises said: “We have changed the name to give the pub its own identity as we didn’t want to be associated with Gibraltar Gardens which has kept opening and closing over the last couple of years.

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“It fits in with the core of our other businesses and has had a freshen up and the Britannia mark put on it and we have also refreshed the marquee as we want to hold weddings there.

“All the gravelling and decorating at the pub was done by two serving prisoners and one ex-offender.

“We think it’s an amazing location and fits in with our other sites and we want to make it a real family destination.”

READ MORE: Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

Ei Publican Partnerships recently came under fire after a number of pubs in the city, including The York Tavern, Brickmakers, Gardem House and Gibraltar Gardens, announced they would not be renewing their leases, with three putting it down to steep rent increases and the fourth saying they were denied a lease renewal.

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

But Miss Tanner is feeling positive about the partnership and said that Enterprise Inns has been ‘transparent about expectations and really supportive’.

Cafe Britannia first opened in the former Britannia Barracks on Mousehold Heath in 2014 and now has three other venues: Guildhall Britannia in Norwich city centre, Park Britannia in Waterloo Park and Court Britannia at Norwich Crown Court.

Britannia Gardens is open from 7.30am to 11pm daily with carveries served from 12pm until 9pm.

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFirst look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFirst look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFirst look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

First look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFirst look at the newly opened Britannia pub and restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

