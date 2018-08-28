Britain’s Got Talent and panto star to help switch on Harleston Christmas lights

Ben Langley at home in Norfolk.

Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime star Ben Langley will be guest of honour at Harleston Christmas Market and lights switch-on.

The street market at the Harleston Christmas lights switch on.

The South Norfolk-based family entertainer, who lives in Shimpling, gained national recognition earlier this year when he wowed millions of TV viewers on Britain’s Got Talent.

He had the celebrity BGT judging panel in stitches when he performed his misheard lyrics routine on the show in May. However, he failed to make it to the live show stage of the show.

The stalwart and firm favourite of the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime, this year playing Wishee-Washee in Aladdin, always adds a comic touch to a big festive switch on and after doing the honours in previous years in Diss he will this year be helping switch on the lights in nearby Harleston on December 1.

Harleston gets festive with its Christmas market and lights on December 1.

The event will also include Santa’s Grotto, a Christmas Bazaar, children’s rides and other entertainments, including a fabulous Snow Globe, community performers, and the East of England Brass Band with lots of seasonal tunes.