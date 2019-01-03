Search

Norwich’s ‘best’ pizza restaurant launches city delivery service

PUBLISHED: 11:19 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 04 January 2019

George Colley at Brick pizza restaurant Credit: Denise Bradley

George Colley at Brick pizza restaurant Credit: Denise Bradley

Archant

Get ready to grab a slice of the action as Brick Pizza in Norwich is set to launch a citywide delivery service.

Brick Pizza, located next to Norwich Market, will transport its wood fired pizza to homes and offices across the city from its industrial unit in the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate.

The casual dining spot, which is rated the best for pizza in Norwich on TripAdvisor, currently uses the unit to help with the mobile catering side of the business including its weekly pop-up at Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

The team has now installed a pizza oven into the unit so they can deliver from there and the service is set to launch in February.

Whilst Brick Pizza is already available on Deliveroo, the restaurant on its own is currently ‘too busy’ for deliveries further than a mile.

Brick Pizza Credit: Joanna MillingtonBrick Pizza Credit: Joanna Millington

George Colley, co-owner of Brick Pizza, said: “We use the unit at the moment for the mobile catering side and make the dough, slice the meat and send to the restaurant and mobile unit.

“It seemed like a really good space to utilise and we will be able to go much further, including to UEA and NR3, and we are currently testing how far we can go whilst keeping our pizzas hot.”

READ MORE: Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

The restaurant celebrated its third anniversary this year and Mr Colley puts its success down to the taste of the pizza.

“Quality is what it boils down to and when we first started we always bought the best ingredients and people are wise to good quality food with more people eating out.

“We use local ingredients, including Broadland Hams, and all the vegetables come in every day and we prep on site.

“It’s not about hitting high margins but giving customers the best possible pizza and nearly half the menu is vegan or veggie which is a big thing at the moment.

“We’ve had a really good reaction to the delivery and social media has gone mad.”

