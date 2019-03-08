Video

BrewDog Norwich offering free beer in exchange for grapefruit

Brewdog are offering a free beer in exchance for a grapefruit Credit: Brewdog Archant

Forget Apple Pay as grapefruit pay is back for 2019 to celebrate the anniversary of one of BrewDog’s most popular beers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To celebrate three years since the launch of Elvis Juice, a grapefruit infused IPA, BrewDog are offering a free half pint to anyone who brings in a grapefruit.

The offer will be valid on Tuesday March 26 for one day only and there is only one exchange per person.

A spokesman for BrewDog said: “For one day only, simply swap a grapefruit for half a pint of Elvis Juice at your nearest BrewDog bar.”

Offers run by BrewDog in the past include a Bad Beer Amnesty where they gave a free pint in exchange for bad beer and free Elvis Juice after a trademark victory with the Elvis Presley Estate.

The Norwich branch, located in 1 Queen Street, is open from 12pm to 12am on Tuesday and recently launched a new upstairs bar and workspace.