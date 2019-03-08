Search

BrewDog Norwich offering free beer in exchange for grapefruit

PUBLISHED: 16:04 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 25 March 2019

Brewdog are offering a free beer in exchance for a grapefruit Credit: Brewdog

Brewdog are offering a free beer in exchance for a grapefruit Credit: Brewdog

Archant

Forget Apple Pay as grapefruit pay is back for 2019 to celebrate the anniversary of one of BrewDog’s most popular beers.

To celebrate three years since the launch of Elvis Juice, a grapefruit infused IPA, BrewDog are offering a free half pint to anyone who brings in a grapefruit.

The offer will be valid on Tuesday March 26 for one day only and there is only one exchange per person.

A spokesman for BrewDog said: “For one day only, simply swap a grapefruit for half a pint of Elvis Juice at your nearest BrewDog bar.”

Offers run by BrewDog in the past include a Bad Beer Amnesty where they gave a free pint in exchange for bad beer and free Elvis Juice after a trademark victory with the Elvis Presley Estate.

The Norwich branch, located in 1 Queen Street, is open from 12pm to 12am on Tuesday and recently launched a new upstairs bar and workspace.

