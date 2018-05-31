Search

BrewDog Norwich offering free lunchtime pints all week

PUBLISHED: 13:52 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 25 November 2019

Office workers can get free pints this week at BrewDog Norwich Credit: Brewdog

© Matthew Walder 2018

BrewDog bar in Norwich is giving away free pints all week to revive the British office tradition of going out for a drink at lunchtime.

This week, workers are being encouraged to swap a lukewarm cuppa for a pint with free beers on offer between 12pm and 2pm until Friday, November 29.

There will be the choice of a pint of Punk IPA, Lost Lager or for those looking for a less boozy lunch, Punk AF and Nanny State will be available too and are both 0.5pc.

The craft beer chain decided to launch their 'Out of Office' campaign across their 52 bars to encourage people to disconnect from work over lunchtime, after research showed 77pc of UK office workers spend their entire break at their desks.

James Watt, BrewDog co-founder, said: "Leaving your desk at lunch has become frowned upon in many workplaces, most people make do with shovelling down a sad sandwich at their desk while they crack on with work.

"That's not a break, and it's certainly not good for productivity or our mental and physical health.

"This initiative isn't about encouraging people to be unprofessional, it's about reclaiming lunchtime for the people."

To sign up, all you need to do is visit BrewDogOOO.com and input your email address and you will then receive a QR code which allows you to claim two pints, one for you and one for a colleague, with a suggested 'out of office' message to use.

When you arrive at the bar, you both need to show your 'out of office' message to claim the beers.

