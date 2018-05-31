Norwich Brewdog offering free beers for all after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:31 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 23 April 2020
Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016
Brewdog, which has a branch in Norwich, will toast to the end of coronavirus lockdown in style with a free beer for every customer.
The pub chain and brewery are giving away a Punk IPA, their flagship beer, to all once the restrictions are lifted.
It will be available at all their bars across the UK, including the city branch in Queen Street, and all you need to do is register at brewdog.com/uk/whenallofthisisover.
Punk IPA is a light, golden beer that features bursts of caramel and tropical fruit, including grapefruit, pineapple and lychee.
READ MORE: Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery
The drink will be served in a schooner glass, which is two thirds of a pint, and customers can get an alcohol-free Punk AF instead if they wish.
Those that have registered will be emailed with a voucher QR code once lockdown ends and businesses reopen to claim their free drink.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.