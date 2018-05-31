Video

Norwich Brewdog offering free beers for all after lockdown

Brewdog in Norwich are offering free beers for all customers after coronavirus lockdown Picture: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

Brewdog, which has a branch in Norwich, will toast to the end of coronavirus lockdown in style with a free beer for every customer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pub chain and brewery are giving away a Punk IPA, their flagship beer, to all once the restrictions are lifted.

It will be available at all their bars across the UK, including the city branch in Queen Street, and all you need to do is register at brewdog.com/uk/whenallofthisisover.

Punk IPA is a light, golden beer that features bursts of caramel and tropical fruit, including grapefruit, pineapple and lychee.

READ MORE: Norwich pub launches same-day beer and pie delivery

The drink will be served in a schooner glass, which is two thirds of a pint, and customers can get an alcohol-free Punk AF instead if they wish.

Those that have registered will be emailed with a voucher QR code once lockdown ends and businesses reopen to claim their free drink.