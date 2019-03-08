Search

Country singer Brett Eldredge to head to East Anglia next year

PUBLISHED: 16:25 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 10 July 2019

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Michele Laurita

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Michele Laurita

Michele Laurita

Platinum-selling country singer Brett Eldredge is set to perform in East Anglia as part of his 2020 European headline tour.

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Supplied by Lime Tree MusicCountry singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Supplied by Lime Tree Music

Off the back of a stand-out performance at this year's Country to Country Festival in London, Brett Eldredge is set to touch down in the UK once again as part of his 2020 European tour.

His tour will head to the Junction in Cambridge on January 31, 2020, which follows on from a few dates in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, before stopping at a further four cities across the UK.

"Playing on tour in Europe this year was such a musical game changer for me that we decided to book my very own European tour in 2020," Eldredge said.

"I am already buzzin' to get back over and see you all... I hope you are ready!"

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Michele LauritaCountry singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge. Picture: Michele Laurita

Having established himself as one of country music's smoothest-singing vocal powerhouses and most entertaining, arena-packing showmen, Brett Eldredge has had an impressive seven No.1 singles in the US Country Charts.

Entertainment Focus described one of his most recent performances as having "a magnetic presence" and declared that he "could sing the phone book and we'd buy tickets to go watch him."

His current hit Love Someone featured in the Top 20 chart at Country Radio and is the third single from his self-titled record - which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and the all-genre Top Albums Sales chart.

- Tickets to see Brett Eldredge on January 31 2020 are available for £25 advance from the Cambridge Junction's website

