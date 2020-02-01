Brett Eldredge review: a down to earth and humble performer packed with raw talent

Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Danielle Booden Media

Brett Eldredge delivered a top class night of country music in Cambridge last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

If you're into your country music then chances are you will have at least heard of the name Brett Eldredge.

With a career that has already seen him have seven No.1 singles in the US Country Charts, deliver a stellar performance at last year's Country to Country Festival (one of the biggest European country music festivals which started out in London), and establish himself as one of country music's smoothest-singing vocal powerhouses, it was only right that last night's show was sold out way ahead of the evening.

Country music is still on the rise in the UK so catching someone of his calibre as what could be considered a smaller venue feels very special indeed. It never ceases to amaze me how humble Eldredge is and how incredibly grateful he was to everyone who had turned up for what was a Friday night to remember.

Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

There's an art to curating the perfect set and he absolutely nailed it - the perfect mix of upbeat and slower numbers. One of the more intimate parts of the show saw his band leave the stage as he performed Raymond and The Long Way alone with just his acoustic guitar. It was at this point he proved even more how unbelievably perfect his vocal is and that he doesn't need to hide behind the noise of guitars and drums. This was how he started out performing and it was special to be taken back to that moment and to enjoy him for what he is - an incredible singer and songwriter.

Entertainment Focus described his performances as having "a magnetic presence" and declared that he "could sing the phone book and we'd buy tickets to go watch him." - a statement that couldn't be more true.

There's something about the way he holds himself on stage that makes it impossible to look away. His energy, charisma and personality are infectious - all things that had me grinning from ear to ear for the entirety of his set list.

Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Brett Eldredge headlining Cambridge Junction on 31st January 2020. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

He's a natural when it comes to performing, bouncing around the stage with such excitement that you couldn't stop watching him.

Credit must also be given to his band who were mind-blowingly talented. He introduced them throughout the show and got the crowd pumped as they each had their moments to shine. You couldn't help but love how blown away even Brett Eldredge looked by his own band. He seemed to be just as grateful to be surrounded by them as he was to be performing to a sell-out crowd.

There simply aren't enough words to describe the incredible show that Brett put on, or to explain just what a down to earth, humble and honest performer he is and he is quite literally packed to the brim with raw talent.

If you ever find yourself in a position to be able to see him live then I urge you to do so - you absolutely wouldn't be disappointed.

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter