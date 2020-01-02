Boyzone and Westlife duo to host party bingo night

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy who perform together as Boyzlife are set to host a Bongo's Bingo night

You'll soon be Flying Without Wings as Boyzlife, featuring stars of two of the world's biggest boybands, will be performing at Bongo's Bingo in Gorleston-on-Sea.

Boyzlife will peform at Bongo's Bingo in Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea

The pair will perform a 45-minute set with a medley of chart hits from both bands and they are back by popular demand after replacing Fatman Scoop at Bongo's Bingo in November, after he had to reschedule.

Brian McFadden enjoyed 12 number ones whilst in Westlife, including Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and World Of Our Own, and left the group in 2004 to launch a solo career.

Keith Duffy enjoyed similar success with Boyzone and they had six number one singles, including Words, A Different Beat and All That I Need, and achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million.

Kelly Evans, managing director of Ocean Room, said: "They came here for the first time in November and it was amazing and everyone went crazy when they went on stage and rushed to the front with their cameras - there was even women with tears in their eyes.

"After they performed everyone was up for a party and we have been inundated with people asking for them to come back."

Bongo's Bingo has been running at the venue since January 2018 and combines the traditional game with dance-offs, rave intervals and plenty of heckling.

Whether you're sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and prizes on offer range from a pink unicorn and Philip Schofield cardboard cut-out to cash.

The event first started in Liverpool in April 2015 and now takes place in cities across the UK, including Epic Studios in Norwich where it launched in October 2019.

Mrs Evans added: "It is an absolutely hilarious night of entertainment and it is so much more exciting than normal bingo and the whole family comes along.

"For 2020, we are looking at rebooking Fatman Scoop and securing 5ive, B*Witched and Cascada, so acts that were popular in the nineties and noughties."

The February event is the first Bongo's Bingo of the year at Ocean Room, with doors opening at 6pm and tickets, for over 18s only, cost £14 and can be purchased at bongosbingo.co.uk or on the app.