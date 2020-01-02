Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Boyzone and Westlife duo to host party bingo night

PUBLISHED: 15:29 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 02 January 2020

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy who perform together as Boyzlife are set to host a Bongo's Bingo night Credit: Matthew Clarke Photography

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy who perform together as Boyzlife are set to host a Bongo's Bingo night Credit: Matthew Clarke Photography

Archant

You'll soon be Flying Without Wings as Boyzlife, featuring stars of two of the world's biggest boybands, will be performing at Bongo's Bingo in Gorleston-on-Sea.

Boyzlife will peform at Bongo's Bingo in Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea Credit: Matthew Clarke PhotographyBoyzlife will peform at Bongo's Bingo in Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea Credit: Matthew Clarke Photography

The pair will perform a 45-minute set with a medley of chart hits from both bands and they are back by popular demand after replacing Fatman Scoop at Bongo's Bingo in November, after he had to reschedule.

Brian McFadden enjoyed 12 number ones whilst in Westlife, including Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and World Of Our Own, and left the group in 2004 to launch a solo career.

Keith Duffy enjoyed similar success with Boyzone and they had six number one singles, including Words, A Different Beat and All That I Need, and achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million.

Kelly Evans, managing director of Ocean Room, said: "They came here for the first time in November and it was amazing and everyone went crazy when they went on stage and rushed to the front with their cameras - there was even women with tears in their eyes.

READ MORE: The Mamma Mia Spectacular is launching in Norfolk

"After they performed everyone was up for a party and we have been inundated with people asking for them to come back."

Bongo's Bingo has been running at the venue since January 2018 and combines the traditional game with dance-offs, rave intervals and plenty of heckling.

Whether you're sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and prizes on offer range from a pink unicorn and Philip Schofield cardboard cut-out to cash.

READ MORE: 7 boybands and girlbands coming to Norfolk in 2020

The event first started in Liverpool in April 2015 and now takes place in cities across the UK, including Epic Studios in Norwich where it launched in October 2019.

Mrs Evans added: "It is an absolutely hilarious night of entertainment and it is so much more exciting than normal bingo and the whole family comes along.

"For 2020, we are looking at rebooking Fatman Scoop and securing 5ive, B*Witched and Cascada, so acts that were popular in the nineties and noughties."

The February event is the first Bongo's Bingo of the year at Ocean Room, with doors opening at 6pm and tickets, for over 18s only, cost £14 and can be purchased at bongosbingo.co.uk or on the app.

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Running column: Forget about HIIT, cycling or swimming, Mark Armstrong wants to get back running

It maybe hard work but running is the only sport Mark Armstrong wants to take part in. Picture: Total Race Timing

Norwich City fan ‘lucky to be alive’ after cardiac arrest at Carrow Road

Norwich City season ticket holder Tony Kirwan, 71, plans to get back to Carrow Road for the Canaries' next home game against Bournemouth on January 18. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Vandals damage cars in city street

Police are appealing for information after cars in Lodge Lane and Norman Drive were criminally damaged. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists