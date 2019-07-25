Search

Boyzone and Westlife duo Boyzlife are coming to Norwich

25 July, 2019 - 15:27
Boyzlife, featuring Brian McFadden (Westlife) & Keith Duffy (Boyzone), are coming to Norwich. Credit: M P Promotions.

Archant

You'll be Flying Without Wings as stars of two of the world's biggest boybands join forces for an unforgettable evening.

Boyzlife (Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy from Boyzone) are coming to The Waterfront, Norwich Credit: M P Promotions

Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy from Boyzone will be performing as a duo at Norwich Waterfront on Tuesday, September 17 as part of a UK tour.

The pair will perform all the biggest chart hits from both bands and the show has been seen by over 20,000 fans since they formed in 2016.

It is also great news on local fans who missed out on seeing them last year, as they were forced to cancel their Norwich date in October due to Boyzone 25th anniversary touring commitments.

READ MORE: Boybands Five, A1, 911 and Damage coming to Norwich

Brian McFadden, originally from Dublin, enjoyed 12 UK and Ireland number ones whilst in Westlife, including seven top spots in a row, including Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and World Of Our Own.

Brian left the group in March 2004 to launch a solo career and his debut single Real To Me reached the number one spot.

Keith Duffy enjoyed similar success with Boyzone and they had six number one singles, including Words, A Different Beat and All That I Need, and achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million.

READ MORE: 9 things to do in Norwich at night - from retro bowling to laser tag

As well as both being Irish, both groups were linked to former The X Factor judge Louis Walsh who was the manager of both bands.

The show runs from 7pm to 11pm on September 17 and tickets cost £28.50 and are available at ueaticketbookings.co.uk

