Boxer Tyson Fury is coming to Norfolk and you can eat a Sunday lunch with him

Tyson Fury during the red carpet arrivals for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at The Vox at Resorts World Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Tyson Fury, also known as the Gypsy King, is coming to Norfolk in 2019 for a special event with the chance to meet one of the biggest names in boxing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyson, who became heavyweight champion of the world after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, is coming to the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston on March 3 and you will be able to enjoy a Sunday lunch with him.

The exclusive afternoon will also include the chance to meet and greet the man himself, a professional photograph taken with you and Tyson to take home, a rare memorabilia auction and Q&A session.

Tyson is coming to the Norfolk coast before heading into training camp to become the undisputed heavyweight champion once again.

The event has been organised by EBF promotions, owned by Gold Star Promotions who run sports event across the UK, and Tyson is back by popular demand following his visit to the venue in 2016.

His visit follows his recent draw in Los Angeles against undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

His comeback earlier this year was his first fight since 2015 after having three years out due to personal issues.

READ MORE: Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Leon Docwra, promotor for EBF Promotions, said: “There was a huge call for him to come back to the area and it went crazy when I was in Los Angeles watching the fight with calls going off the hook of people wanting him to come back.

“He is the people’s champion and when he was here last time he discussed his depression and now he has pulled himself back and is one of the most feared heavyweight champions.

“Everyone is amazed at how he has done and he has lost 10 stone to get back into this position and he will talk about it all - he is a real gentleman and once you’re in his company you feel part of the team.”

An Afternoon with Tyson Fury runs from 12.30pm to 10pm on Sunday, March 3 at £100pp and to book tickets call 07776352450.