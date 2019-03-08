Search

Bowling House launch group for elderly to tackle loneliness

PUBLISHED: 15:17 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 21 March 2019

Bowling House and Age UK have launched a new group for the elderly Credit: Bowling House

Bowling House in Norwich has teamed up with Age UK to launch a new group for the elderly to help reduce isolation.

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYBowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The new ‘Come Bowling’ group will meet once at month at the Dereham Road venue and has been set up in partnership with charity Age UK.

The event will give older people the opportunity to have a go at ten-pin bowling whilst socialising in a relaxed atmosphere.

Cathy Eden, Age UK Norwich’s Community Outreach Officer, said: “We’re delighted to be working together with The Bowling House to offer this activity for older people and we’d love to welcome some new members to join the fun.

“You don’t have to be a bowling expert.

“It’s all about trying something different, being active and having a go.”

Bowling House are offering a concessionary rate of £5.50 for two games including a cup or tea or coffee,

There are bumpers, ramps, lighter balls and wheelchair access so that everyone can join in.

Bowling House opened in the former home of the Regal Cinema in March 2018 and in February this year they opened an upstairs bar at the venue.

To find out more about the group, telephone Stella Sheldon on 01603 397785 or stella.sheldon@ageuknorwich.org.uk or simply come along to the next session on Wednesday April 10 from 1.30pm until 3.30pm.

