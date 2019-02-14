BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog BrewDog

A Norwich pub will be hosting a brunch event with unlimited pints or prosecco to celebrate the opening of its new upstairs space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog

BrewDog, on Queen Street, will be offering customers bottomless brunch on Sunday, February 24.

It costs £25 per head and you’ll get a two hour slot to enjoy any item from the brunch menu along with bottomless glasses of beer or prosecco.

Menu options for the one off event include eggs benedict, fried chicken on waffles, and variations on a full English.

Brunch is served from 11am to 4pm and you can either book online or go along on the day.

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog

BrewDog announced the event as a way of celebrating the venue’s new upstairs space which is opening on Friday, February 22.

The pub will also be hosting a craft beer festival on March 16.