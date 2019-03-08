Search

Put your hands up! Fatman Scoop to perform at Bongo's Bingo night

PUBLISHED: 12:24 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 27 September 2019

Be Faithful rapper Fatman Scoop is coming to Bongo's Bingo at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston in November (Picture: PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Bongo's Bingo is coming back to Norfolk this winter but the temperature is set to soar this time around as the club night returns with a very special guest in tow.

Tickets for Bongo's Bingo are sellign out fast (Credit: James Chapman)Tickets for Bongo's Bingo are sellign out fast (Credit: James Chapman)

US rapper and Celebrity Big Brother export Fatman Scoop will be descending on the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston to headline the latest Bongo Bingo's club night on Saturday 30 November.

It will be his first time performing in Gorleston and it's bound to be a night to Lose Control and Dance!

MORE: Bongo's Bingo launches in Norwich

While staying true to the rules of bingo, Bongo's Bingo combines the traditional game with a live show where rave rounds, dance offs and weird and wacky prizes are the norm.

Expect cheesy bangers, dance hits, Irish ballads, pop classics and all the forgotten old skool tunes All Night Long.

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £23 and are available from bongosbingo.co.uk

