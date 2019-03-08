Search

Bongo's Bingo New Year's Eve party coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:28 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 01 November 2019

Bongo's Bingo is coming to Norwich for a New Year's Eve party Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo is coming to Norwich for a New Year's Eve party Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Archant

You'll be jumping and jiving all night long this New Year's Eve as Bongo's Bingo returns to Norwich to welcome 2020 in style.

Bongo's Bingo has been selling out every month since it launched at Epic Studios in Norwich this October Credit: Bongo's Bingo

The bingo rave club night that has been sweeping the nation launched at Epic Studios in Magdalen Streen this October and combines the game with catchy music, dance-offs and prizes ranging from Coco Pops to a Philip Schofield cardboard cut-out.

Bongo's Bingo, which also launched at Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea earlier this year, will be hosting a special event in the city on Tuesday, December 31 and it will be packed with nostalgic tunes and festive fun.

There will also be large cash prizes up for grabs, confetti and rave intervals where dancing on the benches is encouraged to burn off those Christmas calories.

READ MORE: Westlife to perform at Carrow Road in 2020

The event is held in cities across the UK, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, and was created by Jonny Bongo and Joshua Burke in April 2015 in Liverpool as they were bored with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create a party experience.

You may also want to watch:

Since launching in Norwich, the event sold out for both October and November, which takes place this Saturday, which has left many people looking to buy from third parties.

For the launch event, several people were targeted by scammers with fake Facebook profiles who took money for tickets and then disappeared.

Organisers have urged customers to be "vigilant and careful" and they are currently working on a ticket resale system on a new app launching soon.

READ MORE: The Big Nineties Festival is coming to Norwich

Norfolk County Council's trading standards team also advise to only buy from the venue box office or reputable ticket exchange sites, never to transfer money directly to the seller's bank account and to be wary of online adverts and social media posts.

On New Year's Eve, the doors open at 7pm, with last entry at 8.30pm, and make sure to get your dabbers at the ready for 9pm for the first game of bingo.

Early bird tickets go on sale at 2pm on Saturday, November 2 at bongosbingo.co.uk and cost £11.

