Bongo's Bingo set to return to Norfolk in 2020

PUBLISHED: 15:29 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 03 January 2020

Bongo's Bingo is returning to Norfolk for 2020 Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Get ready to jump and jive as Bongo's Bingo is coming back to two Norfolk locations in 2020.

Bongo's Bingo has been running at Ocean Room in Gorleston-on Sea since January 2018 and Epic Studios in Norwich since October 2019 and combines the traditional game with dance-offs, rave intervals and plenty of heckling.

The event is for all ages and prizes on offer range from a pink unicorn and Philip Schofield cardboard cut-out to cash.

The event first started in Liverpool in April 2015 and now takes place in cities across Europe, including London, Paris and Manchester.

The first event of the year at Ocean Room takes place on January 25 at Epic Studios and February 8 at Epic Studios.

Kelly Evans, managing director of Ocean Room, said: "It is an absolutely hilarious night of entertainment and it is so much more exciting than normal bingo and the whole family comes along."

You can purchase tickets to the event, for over 18s only, at bongosbingo.co.uk or on the app.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said that Boyzlife were performing at the Bongo's Bingo event in Gorleston on February 8, this is not the case. Boyzlife are expected to return to the Ocean Room in 2020 but the date is yet to be confirmed.

