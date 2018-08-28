Time for fun as party bingo comes to Norfolk

Get your dabbers and dance routines ready as party bingo comes to a seaside town with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Bongo’s Bingo, which run events across the UK including London, Birmingham and Manchester, takes place at the Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea twice a month.

Whether you’re celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from pink unicorns to Henry Hoovers.

The evening also features dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling and audience participation is encouraged.

Jonny Bongo, who co-founded Bongo’s Bingo, said: “Myself and my business partner Joshua Burke started it in April 2015 in Liverpool.

“We never really knew where it would take us, we literally just wanted to do something different.

“We are here in Gorleston which is a great location and so much fun, the locals go wild!

“It’s quintessentially bingo but we have amped it up just a little bit shall we say - everyone is dancing on the benches going mad one minute, then it’s silence again as we play the bingo.

“It could be 80s and 90s power ballads and hands in the air, then S Club the next, then Guns and Roses.”

The pair decided to create the event as they realised people were “bored” with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create an immersive experience.

They have also run Bongo’s Bingo Events in other European cities, Dubai and Australia.

Jonny added: “It’s about escapism and nostalgia, it is having a rave to bangers with your mates then playing bingo, then dancing on the benches, then someone is dancing on stage to win their prize.

“We have had a 91-year old lady celebrating her birthday with her family with us to groups of students, and pretty much everyone inbetween.”

Bongo’s Bingo is coming to the Ocean Room Gorleston on February 9, 23 and then March 9 and 30.

Visit bongosbingo.co.uk to buy tickets.