Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Time for fun as party bingo comes to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:07 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 04 February 2019

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Archant

Get your dabbers and dance routines ready as party bingo comes to a seaside town with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Jonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's BingoJonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo, which run events across the UK including London, Birmingham and Manchester, takes place at the Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea twice a month.

Whether you’re celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from pink unicorns to Henry Hoovers.

The evening also features dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling and audience participation is encouraged.

Jonny Bongo, who co-founded Bongo’s Bingo, said: “Myself and my business partner Joshua Burke started it in April 2015 in Liverpool.

Bongo's BingoBongo's Bingo

“We never really knew where it would take us, we literally just wanted to do something different.

“We are here in Gorleston which is a great location and so much fun, the locals go wild!

“It’s quintessentially bingo but we have amped it up just a little bit shall we say - everyone is dancing on the benches going mad one minute, then it’s silence again as we play the bingo.

“It could be 80s and 90s power ballads and hands in the air, then S Club the next, then Guns and Roses.”

The pair decided to create the event as they realised people were “bored” with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create an immersive experience.

They have also run Bongo’s Bingo Events in other European cities, Dubai and Australia.

Jonny added: “It’s about escapism and nostalgia, it is having a rave to bangers with your mates then playing bingo, then dancing on the benches, then someone is dancing on stage to win their prize.

“We have had a 91-year old lady celebrating her birthday with her family with us to groups of students, and pretty much everyone inbetween.”

Bongo’s Bingo is coming to the Ocean Room Gorleston on February 9, 23 and then March 9 and 30.

Visit bongosbingo.co.uk to buy tickets.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

What do you think of proposed overhaul of two Norwich streets?

Tombland after previous roadworks in 2015 were finished. The area could be set for another overhaul. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists