Bongo’s Bingo launches online so fans can play during lockdown

Bongo's Bingo, which takes place across the UK including venues in Gorleston and Norwich, goes online on platform Twitch as events are cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Bongo's Bingo Archant

It is the party bingo which has been sweeping the nation and while the Norfolk events are cancelled due to coronavirus for the time being, fans don’t need to miss out.

Bongo's Bingo sells out every month at Epic Studios in Norwich and Ocean Room in Gorleston Credit: Bongo's Bingo Bongo's Bingo sells out every month at Epic Studios in Norwich and Ocean Room in Gorleston Credit: Bongo's Bingo

The popular club night takes place in venues across the UK, including Ocean Room in Gorleston and Epic Studios in Norwich, and is traditional bingo with a twist, featuring a guilty pleasures soundtrack, dance-offs and rave intervals.

The Bongo’s Bingo team has decided to launch the game online to cheer people up while stuck indoors and it is completely free to take part, all players need is a UK phone number, a pen and paper and they must be 18 or over.

Called Live from the Bungalow and broadcast from Liverpool, where Bongo’s Bingo started in 2015, it lasts two hours and also features a pub quiz, special guests and prizes plus live call-ins and audience dares.

Audience members are encouraged to donate to the NHS during each show and they take place each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8pm on twitch.tv/bongosbingo

