DJ Neil Fox coming to Norwich for bank holiday party

PUBLISHED: 09:51 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 03 May 2019

DJ and former Pop Idol judge Neil Fox will be bringing the party to the city this weekend.

Neil, also known by nicknames Foxy and Dr Fox, is the special guest at Bond No.28 Tombland on Sunday May 5.

The event has free entry and he will be performing a noughties DJ set at the venue from 8.30pm to 10pm.

He began his professional radio career on Radio Wyvern in 1984 and went on to present on BBC Radio 1, Capital Radio and Magic FM.

His music knowledge was also utilised as a judge on talent show Pop Idol between 2001 and 2003 with Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Nicki Chapman.

Neil Fox said: “Over the last 30 years I have had an absolute blast making appearances all over the country and working in most cities in the UK but never Norwich!

“I recently traced back my family tree and found that my father's side came from Norfolk back in the 19th century so I'm looking forward to coming home!”

The bar, located at 27 to 28 Tombland, will be open from 12pm on May 5 to 2am on May 6 with an outside barbecue including 241 cocktails, pizzas and tapas.

