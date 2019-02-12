Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman outdoor cinema coming to Norfolk

Last year at Sennowe Park: The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Concert from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead Archant

You’re in for The Greatest Show this summer as P.T. Barnum and Freddie Mercury are brought to life at one of the UK’s largest outdoor cinema events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last year at Sennowe Park: The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Concert from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead Last year at Sennowe Park: The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Concert from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead

Outside Live is bringing two electric nights of film to the Norfolk Showground on Saturday August 17 and Sunday August 18 with Bohemian Rhapsody followed by The Greatest Showman.

Although it may feel a little early in the year to be making summer plans, tickets are already selling fast for two of the biggest films around.

Outside Live, an events promoter based in Norfolk, launched the ‘outdoor cinema concert experience’ last year at Sennowe Park and it is back by popular demand.

This year’s event at the Showground will feature a bigger screen and concert sound-system.

Last year at Sennowe Park: The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Concert from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead Last year at Sennowe Park: The Greatest Showman Outdoor Cinema Concert from Outside Live Credit: John Newstead

Film fans are also encouraged to dress up, sing-along and enjoy what will feel like an outdoor concert experience with the hit songs from Queen and well-known The Greatest Showman tracks.

Bohemian Rhapsody became an instant hit after premiering back in late October 2018 and follows the life and career of frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek who won the Best Actor award for the role at the 2019 BAFTAs.

READ MORE: Norwich coffee shop launching UK-wide including flagship in new city hotel

The Greatest Showman became an instant hit when it was released in December 2017 and follows P.T Barnum who rose from nothing to create a world famous circus.

Sing-along screenings have taken place across the UK since its release, celebrating its catchy soundtrack with songs such as This is Me, Come Alive and title song The Greatest Show.

Jon Carnall, Event Manager at Outside Live, said: “We are thrilled to be taking over the Norfolk Showground this summer.

“Our events have been well received across the county in recent years and we’re confident our latest themed concert cinemas will ensure another first-class event for all ages.”

A limited number of early bird tickets (saving £10 per person) are available now priced at £15 for adults and £8 for children and under fives are free.

Family tickets priced at £40 (2 adults and 3 children).

Tickets are available from outsidelive.co.uk