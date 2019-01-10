Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sing-along screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody are coming to Norwich

10 January, 2019 - 09:09
Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in moving yet funny Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Archant

For one night only fans of the Golden Globe winning film Bohemian Rhapsody will have the chance to sing along to their favourite Queen songs at special screenings.

It was a box office smash last year and earlier this week the film picked up Golden Globes for best drama and Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury, won best performance by an actor in a drama.

MORE: Does Bohemian Rhapsody do justice to Queen and Freddie Mercury?

Special sing-a-long screenings will be taking place in Norwich on Friday January 11 at Vue and Odeon and both screenings start at 8pm.

The film, which features many of Queen’s best known hits, documents Mercury’s time in the band and reaches its finale at the legendary Live Aid show at Wembley Stadium where Queen were arguably the highlight.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

How London youngsters are recruited to deal drugs in Norfolk

Police enter a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former publican landed with massive bill gets help from a national campaigner

Former landlord of the The Woodman Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists