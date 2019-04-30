The 10 best places to see bluebells in Norfolk

Rosemary Blue Ward enjoying the bank of early bluebells at Blickling Hall gardens. Credit: Denise Bradley Archant copyright 2011

Get set for a magic carpet ride through beautiful bluebells at these stunning locations across Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bluebell walk in Lower Wood, Ashwellthorp.Picture; Anne Edwards Bluebell walk in Lower Wood, Ashwellthorp.Picture; Anne Edwards

Every year from mid-April to late May, the beautiful purple flowers bloom in woodlands and gardens and you are spoilt for choice in Nelson's County.

Here are 10 places you can see them the spring, with plenty of spots to visit for free.

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

Until May 12, 10am to 5pm

Included in garden entry, £6.85 adults, £6.60 concessions, children (5-16) £3.95, under 5s free, dogs on leads 25p

There will be exclusive access to the neighbouring Sotshole Broad nature reserve and its bluebell woods with an additional two miles of walkways set within 60 acres of woodland.

On Sunday, May 5 from 11am there will also be a guided tour through the bluebell woods which lasts approximately two hours.

The Woodland Walk at Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park. Picture: Promote Marketing The Woodland Walk at Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park. Picture: Promote Marketing

You are welcome to bring a picnic and spend the rest of the afternoon amongst the bluebells if you wish.

The tour is also included in garden entry but booking is advised on fairhavengarden.co.uk



Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park Open Day

Old Church Road, Hainford, NR10 3BG

May 4 to 5, 10am to 4pm

Free

For the fourth year running, visitors will be invited to stroll through a carpet of bluebells in the 18-acre Norfolk park.

Open days at the natural burial park, seven miles north of Norwich, have been hugely popular since they were first introduced in 2016 and this year's second open day will be held on May 4 to 5.

Entry is free, refreshments are available, dogs on leads are welcome and an electric buggy will take disabled visitors on a spectacular tour. Donations from visitors will be given to chosen charity Norwich & Central Norfolk MIND.

Norfolk's woodlands offer some of the country's best places to see bluebells Credit: Ian Nicholson Norfolk's woodlands offer some of the country's best places to see bluebells Credit: Ian Nicholson

Lower Wood

Ashwellthorpe, NR16 1HB

Dawn until dusk all year round, parking 9am to 5pm, no dogs

Free

An ancient woodland managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust who recently coppiced the wood to encourage growth.

Alongside the bluebells, wild garlic is also common in spring and over 200 species of fungi have been recorded at the site.

There is plenty of wildlife roaming the woods including butterflies and deer.

Sheringham Park

Foxley Wood, which is hosting a mini-beast hunt on May 30 Photo: IAN BURT Foxley Wood, which is hosting a mini-beast hunt on May 30 Photo: IAN BURT

Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL

Daily dawn to dusk, £5 parking

Free

A walk through the wild garden at this time of year in Sheringham Park reveals changes on an almost daily basis.

The bluebell display is now at its best and a number of patches of can be seen throughout the estate.

On Weybourne Heath, the bluebells flank the paths and in some places the white flowers of greater stitchwort are mixed in providing a nice contrast of colours.

Buckenham Woods

Wood Lane, NR13 4HG

Norfolk Wildlife Trust head of nature reserves John Milton, at Wayland Wood, near Watton. Picture: Ian Burt Norfolk Wildlife Trust head of nature reserves John Milton, at Wayland Wood, near Watton. Picture: Ian Burt

Daily, limited parking

Free

As well as stunning bluebells, the woods are also known for their birds, butterflies and dragonflies.

The area is a mixture of woodland, two semi-wet areas and open grassland.

There are a few parking spaces near the woods and you can also park at Buckenham railway station.

Hot drinks and snacks are available at nearby RSPB Strumpshaw Fen and there are also pubs in Cantley and other nearby villages.

Foxley Wood

Dereham, NR20 4QR

Daily 10am to 5pm (closed Thursdays), free parking, no dogs

Free

Visit the largest ancient woodland in Norfolk with signposted walks to follow and beautiful bluebells line the footpaths.

The reserve is managed by Norfolk Wildlife Trust and it is also inhabited by wildlife including woodpeckers and butterflies.

Blickling Estate

Blickling, NR11 6NF

Parkland dawn to dusk, house 12pm to 5pm gardens 10am to 5.30pm, £5 parking

Whole property £16.50 adults, £8,25 children, park entry free

To celebrate the return of the beautiful bluebells, Blickling Estate, which boasts 950 acres of woodland and parkland, is turning blue for the whole month from April 27 to May 27.

Take a stroll through the spring garden, discover the Great Wood and inside the house there will be blue floral displays.

Sisland Carr

NR14 6EF

Daily, free parking at the site

Free

A small woodland near Chedgrave and Loddon with 30 acres of conifers and broad-leaved trees.

It is managed by the Norfolk Woodland Trust and every April and May is carpeted with bluebells.

Bacton Woods

North Walsham NR28 9UE

Dawn to dusk, parking available off the B1159 between Bacton and North Walsham, dogs on leads welcome

Free

There are three waymarked walks to enjoy and as well as the bluebells there are over 30 species of tree.

The hidden gem is located just 2.5 miles north-east of North Walsham and make sure to keep an eye out for two sessile oaks which are over 200 years old.

Wayland Wood

IP25 6NH

Dawn to dusk, parking available, no dogs

Free

The wood, located near Watton, is the alleged setting of the dark 16th century fable Babes in the Woods.

It is one of the largest woods in South Norfolk and also boasts purple orchids and nightingales and over 250 species of moths.