Take a first look inside the new Blofield Food Hall and Cafe

31 July, 2020 - 11:32
Marcus Pearcey on the terrace at the new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The owner of Blofield Farm Shop has opened a food hall and cafe at Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew and both the shelves and menus are packed with Norfolk produce.

Oils and dressings in the new Blofield Food hall at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOils and dressings in the new Blofield Food hall at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local businessman Marcus Pearcey was overwhelmed with the support for his village farm shop during lockdown and it has become a “totally different business” with locals doing their entire food shop there.

After seeing this renewed interest in local produce, Mr Pearcey had the idea of opening a second branch at Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew, where he has family connections.

The Blofield Food Hall and Cafe occupies one of the two function rooms at the hotel and the dining area spills out onto the terrace, which has had a full refurbishment with new decking, seating and parasols.

Produce in the new Blofield Farm shop at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProduce in the new Blofield Farm shop at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk is the star of the show in the food hall, which is decorated with pictures of local food heroes, and it features a butchery and on-site hanging room with beef and lamb from the Holkham Estate and pork from Youngs Farm in Aylsham.

The deli is packed with Norfolk cheeses and other products include seafood, cakes, sauces and crisps and there is also a hamper room.

Mr Pearcey said: “As weddings at Oaklands will be patchy for the next 12 months, I had the idea of using this big empty space to create a food hall and cafe.

“I believe we are the only venue in Norfolk to offer an exclusive Norfolk wine list and we also have 22 different Norfolk gins.”

Jack Guy, bar tender, in the new open plan Josper kitchen in the Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJack Guy, bar tender, in the new open plan Josper kitchen in the Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The cafe is dog-friendly and serves breakfasts, lunches, such as baguettes, quiches and jacket potatoes, and in the evening Oaklands offer options such as pork tomahawk and a whole grilled Brancaster lobster on the terrace, with all orders made through an app by scanning a QR code on the table.

Mr Pearcey added: “Come visit us as it is a chance to celebrate coming out of lockdown, to enjoy an amazing open space and support local producers.”

The Blofield Food Hall is open from 9am to 5pm and the cafe/terrace bar 8am to 10pm, both seven days a week.

A roast chicken and stuffing baguette at the new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA roast chicken and stuffing baguette at the new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The terrace, part of the new Blofield Café in the day and the Oak Bar in the evening at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe terrace, part of the new Blofield Café in the day and the Oak Bar in the evening at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The dog-friendly terrace, part of the new Blofield Café in the day and the Oak Bar in the evening at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe dog-friendly terrace, part of the new Blofield Café in the day and the Oak Bar in the evening at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

QR codes on the tables for ordering at the new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYQR codes on the tables for ordering at the new Blofield Café at the Oaklands Hotel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

