Search

Advanced search

Latitude festival 2019: what pushed Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker out of his comfort zone?B

PUBLISHED: 17:33 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 21 July 2019

The queue to see Charlie Brooker at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The queue to see Charlie Brooker at Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Hangovers and heat didn't stop queues at the Black Mirror talk at Latitude Festival early Sunday afternoon.

Charlie Brooker, the show runner, was joined on stage with the show's producer Annabel Jones to discuss all things Black Mirror.

The Netflix anthology series is renowned for its dystopic and often prophetic vision of the future.

But it was writing an optimistic episode, San Junipero, that pushed Charlie Brooker out of his comfort zone.

Mr Brooker, who confessed to being a pessimist, also said he was uncharacteristically optimistic about the future.

You may also want to watch:

He said that widespread concern about the state of the world means that he could take a day off worrying.

And despite Black Mirror's futuristic outlook, Mr Brooker a takes an old school approach to the writing process and jots ideas down on a whiteboard.

He also said that he sees episodes like songs and structures series like albums.

Although his tried and tested system was challenged when an audience member handed him a laminated CV.

The aspiring actor was hoping to blag a role in the next series.

Mr Brooker delighted in his previous role as Father Christmas and promised he would take a look at his CV later.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Can you spot anyone you know in our Run Norwich photos?

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

RSPCA and PETA join debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Crowds turn out in force to watch Norwich City legends Darren Eadie and Mike Milligan play in charity match for sick youngster

Canaries legends Darren Eadie and Mike Milligan with Kevin Pitcher, whose five-year-old son Benny has an inoperable brain tumour. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Brothers complete their first Run Norwich event in memory of brother

Jack (right) and Dick Cheung (left) competed in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze-Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung

Farke on how his signings have settled in

Patrick Roberts caught the eye during Norwich City's tour of Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This year will be hard to top’ - Latitude boss celebrates festival success

The famous pink sheep finding shade under the Latitude sign, Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists