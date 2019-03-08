Search

Let's Rock Norwich, Billy Ocean review: 'He had the crowd in the palm of his hand'

PUBLISHED: 09:17 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 26 May 2019

Billy Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Billy Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

One of the big talking points at a retro festival like Let's Rock Norwich is how kind the years have been to the performers.

Billy Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerBilly Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

As 12,000 fans flocked out of Earlham Park on Saturday night, there was an overwhelmingly unanimous verdict on Billy Ocean.

Believe it or not, the king of R&B is only a few months off his 70th birthday.

From the moment the headliner set foot on the stage to bring to a close 10 hours of 80s memories, he had the crowd in the palm of his hand.

His voice remains fantastic, his energy levels are incredible and you can tell he still loves to entertain.

And as for his hair do. Well, just look at the pictures!

The masses wanted a non-stop medley of his up tempo classics. And Ocean didn't disappoint.

When The Going Gets Tough, Caribbean Queen, Love Really Hurts, Get Outta My Dreams, Red Light....he packed them all in.

Billy Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee BlanchflowerBilly Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

The venue curfew meant Ocean had to wave farewell. Otherwise I'm sure he would have carried on well into the night - and the fans would have carried on dancing with him.

