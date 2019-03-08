Two and three-wheeled machines gear up for new show

Trikes and bikes will roll into North Walsham for a show this Easter weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Magnificent machines on two or three wheels will roll into North Walsham for the town’s first ever Trike and Bike Show this weekend.

The event will take place the town's football club on Easter Saturday from midday to midnight, and from 10.30am on Easter Sunday at the Market Place.

Peter Edge, organiser, said he hoped hundreds of bike enthusiasts would come along to enjoy live music from bands The Blackjacks and the Grease Moneys, as well as a bar and food stands. The event is raising money for North Walsham Cottage Hospital and the charity Disabled Ride.

Mr edge said: “I love bikes, and I love North Walsham. This will be great for the town. The weather should be fine and I hope a lot of people will come along and enjoy it.”

Visitors can camp overnight at the football club for £10, and tickets for the music cost £5. Entry to the Sunday show is £10 per trike or bike, with the winners announced at a presentation at the White Swan pub at 2.30pm.