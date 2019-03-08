Search

Advanced search

Two and three-wheeled machines gear up for new show

PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 April 2019

Trikes and bikes will roll into North Walsham for a show this Easter weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Trikes and bikes will roll into North Walsham for a show this Easter weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

Magnificent machines on two or three wheels will roll into North Walsham for the town’s first ever Trike and Bike Show this weekend.

The event will take place the town's football club on Easter Saturday from midday to midnight, and from 10.30am on Easter Sunday at the Market Place.

Peter Edge, organiser, said he hoped hundreds of bike enthusiasts would come along to enjoy live music from bands The Blackjacks and the Grease Moneys, as well as a bar and food stands. The event is raising money for North Walsham Cottage Hospital and the charity Disabled Ride.

Mr edge said: “I love bikes, and I love North Walsham. This will be great for the town. The weather should be fine and I hope a lot of people will come along and enjoy it.”

Visitors can camp overnight at the football club for £10, and tickets for the music cost £5. Entry to the Sunday show is £10 per trike or bike, with the winners announced at a presentation at the White Swan pub at 2.30pm.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Family history is such a thing now - there’s so much pressure to remember!

It's time to start writing your family history down before it's too late, says David Clayton PHOTO: Getty Images

Ticket handed out every day in Norwich for drivers parking in blue badge spaces

A parking enforcement officer. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists