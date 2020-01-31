Search

Chase and Status and Feeder among names added to big weekend of music in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:01 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 31 January 2020

Chase and Status and Feeder will perform at Earlham Park this summer. Picture: PJ Bayfield/Marc Betts

Award-winning names have been added to a marathon of live music in Norwich - as organisers unveil an umbrella identity for the trio of events.

Drum 'n' bass superstars Chase and Status, Welsh rockers Feeder and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan are all set to perform in Earlham Park this May, as part of what has now been dubbed The Big Bank Holiday Weekender.

Electronic duo Chase and Status will perform a DJ set on Friday, May 22, as part of a bill that will be topped by The Streets. The duo will perform as the main support ahead of Mike Skinner's act, whose hits include Dry Your Eyes.

Also added to the bill on May 22 will be acclaimed rapper MS Banks, who collaborated with Little Mix at the Brit Awards and recently supported Cardi B and Wiley on tour.

Meanwhile, a host of acts have also been added to the bill of Sunday Sessions, which will be held on Sunday, May 23 and headlined by The Libertines.

Joining Peter Doherty and Carl Barat on the bill will be singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, whose 2018 album Lighting Matches hit the top five in the album charts.

The line-up will also see a performance from Kerrang Award-winning indie favourites Feeder, whose back catalogue includes such hits as Just A Day, Buck Rogers and Just The Way I'm Feeling.

Also joining the bill are Zuzu and Ducking Punches.

The new additions are the latest in a long line of performances to be unveiled for the newly branded Big Bank Holiday Weekend, with the Saturday in between hosting a host of retro artists for Let's Rock Norwich.

Among the names confirmed to be performing on Saturday, May 23 are Wet Wet Wet, The Boomtown Rats and ABC, along with Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde and Sister Sledge.

Weekender founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith, said: "The fact that we are able to attract such iconic headliners is a testament to the incredible support we've received from Norwich gig goers."

Tickets for the Friday and Sunday are £49 or £85 for both days. Tickets for Let's Rock Norwich start at £36.

