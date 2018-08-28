Search

Get ready to party as Big Fish Little Fish family rave returns to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:12 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 25 January 2019

Alex Beadnell

Archant

Raise your hands in the air like you just don’t care as Big Fish Little Fish family rave returns to Norwich.

The popular family event, which has featured at Radio 1’s Biggest Weekend, London Pride and Boomtown Festival, is something families cannot afford to miss.

If you have not already heard of the event, picture giant inflatable balloons, glitter cannons, glow sticks, dance floors, bright lights and great music.

The event takes place on March 2 at 2pm at Epic TV Studios in Magdalen Street for the third time and promises a party that both parents and children will enjoy.

If a crowded dance floor is not your thing, head over to the arts and craft section or soft play area for the babies.

Ravers are urged to wear fancy dress and this time the theme is Animal Fantastical, but if that is not your thing, or you simply forget, the face painting table is the first place you should visit.

With so many things to keep the kids occupied, Big Fish Little Fish has not forgotten about the post-rave generation parents.

There will be a live DJ set of old school dance music from 2 Bad Mice and DJ Trax.

DJ Jax considers himself now part of the BFLF family and with 30 years of DJing experience all over the world, raving runs in his veins.

There will also be a live percussionist performance from Paul Fistfunk Crowley on stage and a dancing stilt walker.

The music is played at a lower level than nightclubs, so little ones with ear-protectors can still get their naps if necessary.

As winners of the ‘Best Family Event’ at the National Family Arts Festival Awards 2014 and 2017, do not miss out.

Tickets cost just £9 for adults and £7 for children, whilst babies go free and can be purchased here.

