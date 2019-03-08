Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK
PUBLISHED: 13:56 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 17 November 2019
A Norfolk gastropub, which is famous for its roast dinners, has been named one of the top 20 in the UK.
The Gunton Arms, near Cromer, features in the best gastropubs list by Big 7 Travel, which produces lifestyle content from across seven continents.
The traditional pub sits inside a 1,000 acre 18th century deer park and since opening in 2011 has gained a legion of fans for its restaurant, which includes an Elk Room where beef from Blickling and venison from the grounds are cooked over an open fire.
The head chef is Stuart Tattersall, who trained with Mark Hix, and it is owned by art dealer Ivor Braka, with the menu based around what is in season locally.
It is not just about the food, with an impressive drinks menu and bedrooms for those enjoying a getaway on the north Norfolk coast.
In the article, Big 7 Travel describe a gastropub as "a watering hole that can also compete with top restaurants when it comes to food".
The Gunton Arms is ranked 20th and they praise the roasts which have "droolworthy crackling and crispy spud, while a Bramley apple and almond tart with clotted cream is the perfect finish".