Search

Advanced search

Vegan junk food delivery service launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:08 14 August 2020

Biff's Kitchen is now available on Deliveroo Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Biff's Kitchen is now available on Deliveroo Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Archant

A new Norwich delivery service brings plant-based takeaways to your door and has made sure the food doesn’t compromise on taste without the meat.

Biff's Big Jack burgers Photo: Biff's KitchenBiff's Big Jack burgers Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Biff’s Jack Shack, which already has branches across the UK, is bringing something different to the Norwich vegan scene and the menu includes crispy fried jackfruit burgers, wings and loaded fries.

Christa Bloom-Burrows, who co-founded the company with her husband ‘Biff’, knows about what is on offer for vegans in the city as she was born and grew up in Costessey and Thorpe St Andrew.

READ MORE: Craft beer and curry: enjoy both at Norwich Market this weekend

She said: “I think Norwich has developed a great vegan scene with Little Shop of Vegans, Tofurei and Erpingham House all being great and they are places I often stop in when I’m back home.”

Biff's Wingz coming to Norwich Photo: Biff's KitchenBiff's Wingz coming to Norwich Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Mrs Bloom-Burrows moved to London after university where she met Biff and in 2017, Biff’s Jack Shack was established in east London.

Biff always had the aspiration to do something with food professionally, but the motive behind creating a vegan comfort food business was a reaction against the boring vegan options the couple had when they would go out to eat.

They created food that had the same quality, creativity and flavour as real meat and began a street food stall in London.

Little did they know it would grow into a national delivery business in three years.

Biff's Filthy Fries, only on Deliveroo Photo: Biff's KitchenBiff's Filthy Fries, only on Deliveroo Photo: Biff's Kitchen

READ MORE: Where you can head for that long-awaited girls’ night out

Biff’s Jack Shack is delivery-only and BrewDog in Norwich also serves a Biff’s burger, The Lightning Jack, as part of its vegan menu, and the patties and wings are also on the menu at The King’s Head in Cromer.

Mrs Bloom-Burrows added: “It’s awesome to be able to launch something in my hometown, it feels something like a homecoming to be back in Norwich!

“We’ve been absolutely bowled over by how great Norwich is doing! Sales that have far exceeded our expectations and we’ve had so much great feedback from vegans and non-vegans alike who have ordered.”

You can order from Biff’s Jack Shack on Deliveroo and the delivery radius covers Norwich, Earlham, UEA, Lakenham, Thorpe Hamlet, Thorpe St Andrew, Hellesdon, Sprowston and Catton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

City unveil new home kit

Norwich City have unveiled their new home strip for the 2020/21 season. Picture: Norwich City FC