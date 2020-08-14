Vegan junk food delivery service launches in Norwich

A new Norwich delivery service brings plant-based takeaways to your door and has made sure the food doesn’t compromise on taste without the meat.

Biff’s Jack Shack, which already has branches across the UK, is bringing something different to the Norwich vegan scene and the menu includes crispy fried jackfruit burgers, wings and loaded fries.

Christa Bloom-Burrows, who co-founded the company with her husband ‘Biff’, knows about what is on offer for vegans in the city as she was born and grew up in Costessey and Thorpe St Andrew.

She said: “I think Norwich has developed a great vegan scene with Little Shop of Vegans, Tofurei and Erpingham House all being great and they are places I often stop in when I’m back home.”

Mrs Bloom-Burrows moved to London after university where she met Biff and in 2017, Biff’s Jack Shack was established in east London.

Biff always had the aspiration to do something with food professionally, but the motive behind creating a vegan comfort food business was a reaction against the boring vegan options the couple had when they would go out to eat.

They created food that had the same quality, creativity and flavour as real meat and began a street food stall in London.

Little did they know it would grow into a national delivery business in three years.

Biff’s Jack Shack is delivery-only and BrewDog in Norwich also serves a Biff’s burger, The Lightning Jack, as part of its vegan menu, and the patties and wings are also on the menu at The King’s Head in Cromer.

Mrs Bloom-Burrows added: “It’s awesome to be able to launch something in my hometown, it feels something like a homecoming to be back in Norwich!

“We’ve been absolutely bowled over by how great Norwich is doing! Sales that have far exceeded our expectations and we’ve had so much great feedback from vegans and non-vegans alike who have ordered.”

You can order from Biff’s Jack Shack on Deliveroo and the delivery radius covers Norwich, Earlham, UEA, Lakenham, Thorpe Hamlet, Thorpe St Andrew, Hellesdon, Sprowston and Catton.