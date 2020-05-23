Video

7 Britain’s Got Talent stars who come from Norfolk

Ben Langley, Colin Thackery and Ronan Parke (L-R) who come from Norfolk and have starred on Britain's Got Talent.

With Britain’s Got Talent back for its latest series, as acts compete to win £250,000 and a coveted spot at The Royal Variety Performance, we take a look at some of the show’s biggest stars from Norfolk.

Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery performed at a charity concert at the Assembly House in Norwich following his BGT win.

1. Colin Thackery (2019)

Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery stole the nation’s hearts with his emotional performance of The Wind Beneath My Wings in tribute to his late wife in the audition stage and he went on to win the entire show, donating some of his winnings to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Since winning Britain’s Got Talent, the 90-year-old has released an album called Love Changes Everything, which reached number 13 in the UK charts, and also wrote an autobiography about his life, which included the 40 years he spent living in Thorpe St Andrew with wife Joan and the time they spent singing together.

Thetford magician James Samuel made a video message about the coronavirus pandemic which has received over 120,000 views.

2. James Samuel (2019)

Another act from Norfolk to reach the final last year, James was part of 4MG - dubbed “the boyband of magic” by judge David Walliams.

The 20-year-old, from Thetford, has been keeping people entertained during coronavirus lockdown and his positive video message with self-isolation tips on his Facebook page has over 120,000 views.

Ben Langley's Britain's Got Talent audition has over 22 million views

3. Ben Langley (2018)

Ben, who lives in Shimpling near Diss, had even Simon Cowell in stitches with his misheard lyrics sketch and although he narrowly missed out on the semi-finals, his audition has since been viewed 22 million times on YouTube.

He spent five years playing Wishee Washee in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime until 2018, with his departure sparking an online petition with thousands of signatures, and since then he has performed solo shows and starred in the Christmas Spectacular at the Yarmouth Hippodrome in 2019.

4. Tim and Jack Goodacre (2018)

Father and son duo Tim and Jack Goodacre, from Eccles near Attleborough, received the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell in 2018 which put them straight through to the live shows.

Since then, they have played gigs across the UK, released new music and they switched on the Norwich Christmas lights in 2018.

5. Bolddog FMX Team (2014)

Best friends Dan Whitby, from Fakenham, Samson Eaton, from Harleston, and Arran Powley, from Dereham, appeared on the 2014 series of Britain’s Got Talent as part of the Bolddog FMX motorcross stunt team.

They made it through to the live semi-finals and have continued to perform across the world and last year starred in new show FMX Nomads on Insight TV.

Sam Kelly reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2012.

6. Sam Kelly (2012)

Sam, who grew up in Spixworth, reached the finals in 2012 after receiving the most public votes in his semi-final heat with his cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ hit Iris, although he missed out on a top three spot.

Sam now lives in Bristol and performs with his folk band Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys and they finished their latest UK tour in February.

Ronan Parke, who was a runner-up on Britain's Got Talent in 2011, at his Poringland home with his dog Lola.

7. Ronan Parke (2011)

Ronan, from Poringland, wowed the judges and the public when he appeared on the 2011 series aged 12 and was the runner-up that year, with a self-titled debut album following shortly after.

The former Framingham Earl High School pupil has continued to make music and his latest album Found My Way was released in November 2018 and he has 55,000 followers on Instagram.