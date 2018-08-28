Britain’s Got Talent mind reading duo DNA are set to bring their show to Norwich next year

Mind reading duo DNA. Photo: Gaby Jerrard PR Gaby Jerrard PR

Following their appearance on the eleventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2017, mind reading duo DNA are set to bring their We Know What You’re Thinking show to Epic Studios in Norwich on February 15, 2019. We caught up with them to chat about their career so far.

Mind reading double act DNA took the nation by storm when they appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 with their telepathic ability known as ‘The Gift’.

The duo, comprised of Andrew and Darren, met at an event 7 years ago and have continued to build their act from there.

“The fact we were both magicians meant we had something in common straight away and we just hit it off as friends. We wanted to create a totally unique act that no-one else was performing.”

“It’s this determination and belief that got us through the thousands of hours it took to develop what we do today. That’s not even including the arguments! That’s the genesis of DNA.”

Learning the techniques that make their show possible is something that has taken years for the duo to perfect.

“People have theories on how we do it and no-one has even come close yet. We spent years developing and changing the method to allow it to be seen, recorded and studied and still be undetectable.”

“It’s the layering of our methods that allow us to genuinely say we’re the only act in the world performing what we do. There is a genuine chance we might not always get things right so hopefully the jeopardy and risk is perceived and enjoyed by our audience who acknowledge the complexity of what we do.”

It hasn’t always been an easy ride for DNA who struggled at first to explain to events and organisers what their act was.

“When you say you perform magic tricks. But when you explain you’re part of a mind reading telepathic double act and we get people to concentrate on things and reveal what they are, it didn’t really translate into bookings.”

“We used to try and get whatever gigs we could as DNA. It wasn’t easy but it was those years where we really learnt to perform and sharpen our skills. We used to perform at private parties, corporate events and weddings. Basically anywhere someone would want us, we’d be there!”

Getting through the auditions of Britain’s Got Talent and to the final show was an incredible experience for the duo.

“The audition was a whirlwind and was over in the blink of an eye. We just remember standing on the stage receiving a standing ovation and getting amazing comments from the judges.”

“Fast forward a few months and we won our semi-final show to go straight into the final. To know the public were behind us and actually being announced as the winners was a really amazing feeling and one we’ll treasure for the rest of our lives.”

“The whole experience was bittersweet as we changed our routine for the final on the day. We wish we hadn’t and instead performed our original routine.”

Their show is something that has always received mixed audience reaction’s ranging from “WHAT ON EARTH? THAT’S AMAZING” to “I don’t believe it, you won’t be able to read my mind.”

“We get believers/people that enjoy it, and others who think they know what we’re doing and they refuse to let themselves go and enjoy it for what it is.”

“We made a conscious decision years ago to never embarrass anyone or make anyone look or feel silly through our performance. Our shows are designed for people to sit back and enjoy as well as being involved in our show - all whilst being entertained and amazed.”

Despite years of perfecting their art, there are still people who will try to catch them out.

“What we perform isn’t an exact science so were totally open to not getting everything 100% right, all the time.”

“Normally there is a reason for it though. What we perform really requires our concentration and we can be distracted as well as people picking really obscure things.”

The show has seen DNA visit countries all over the world to wow audiences with their mind reading.

“One really stand out time was meeting a guy at an event in London who runs a luxury travel company in New York. He said if we could get his mother’s maiden name correct, one day he’ll fly us out to New York… He kept his word!”

“He flew us out there for 3 nights for his 40th birthday party and it was amazing.”

Their show We Know What You’re Thinking sees the duo blend a mixture of what people have seen them do on Britain’s Got Talent with some brand new, never seen before material.

“We have worked extremely hard to make our show different, entertaining and totally baffling. We try and get as many people involved with our show as possible - so if you decide to buy tickets, be prepared to have your mind read as part of our show.”

Of course its totally optional, but as we’ve said, we never do anything to embarrass anyone and everything is for entertainment purposes only. We want everyone to question whether or not we really do know what you’re thinking.”

When asked why people should come down to their show they said: “Often things can be hard to believe when you see it on TV.”

“What we do can be performed totally live, with absolutely no set up whatsoever. We want to share what we’ve worked so hard on, to as many people as possible.”

“Our show is unique and interactive and totally baffling. It’s suitable for all ages (although we’d probably suggest 8+) and is a demonstration of what we’re capable of as mind readers as well as allowing an audience to get to know us a bit better.”

• Tickets to DNA’s We Know What You’re Thinking show on February 15 are available for £15 advance from Epic Studios’ website