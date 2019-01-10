Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

10 January, 2019 - 11:02
Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

Archant

Your little ones will be able to scale to new heights as a new play area will open at BeWILDerwood for the new season.

Towering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwoodTowering Treetop Tangles plans Credit: BeWILDerwood

The popular family attraction, located in Hoveton, is set in woodland and includes boat trips, mazes and storytelling stages.

BeWILDerwood is currently closed for winter but will reopen on February 16 for half-term.

New for 2019, The Towering Treetop Tangles is a giant wooden structure which children can scramble through to explore the giant flowers in the treetops.

The play area, located behind the Tricky Tunnels at the edge of the park, is the largest at BeWILDerwood and reaches upwards of 30 feet and covers over 1,000 feet.

Towering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwoodTowering Treetop Tangles Credit: BeWILDerwood

A spokesman for BeWILDerwood said:”The Towering Treetop Tangles got its name because the structure itself is inspired by the idea of a collection of wild, giant flowers growing in BeWILDerwood way up high in the canopy.

“It will be one for the bigger, braver kids as it comprises of a mixture of adventurous ground play to clamber through, high-level walkways,

READ MORE: 13 brilliant family attractions to visit in 2019

platforms below the tree canopy and challenging play equipment up in the air designed to encourage creative, free play.

“And of course, in true BeWILDerwood spirit, grown-ups are expected to join in the fun too.

“The Twiggles & Boggle Builders are still working on sprucing the Towering Treetop Tangles, making it look quirky and magical in true BeWILDerwood style.“

Whilst the wooden structure is now completed, the giant flowers and finishing touches still need to be added.

The award-winning forest of fun opens for weekends after February half-term and daily from April 5.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

Orlando's Sushi restaurant, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former private school teacher banned from profession for life for sexually touching pupil

Robbie Brittain, left, leaving Norwich Crown Court after being aquitted for the offence in 2015. Photo: Steve Adams

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

‘Selfish car drivers’ are the cause of traffic delays claims bus boss

Jeremy Cooper, managing director of Go-East Anglia, which runs the Konectbus service, has said selfish drivers are the cause of unpredictable accidents on the A47 and unplanned hold-ups in the city. Photo : Steve Adams

Man accused of Norwich car park murder ‘declines to leave cell’ for hearing

Police cordoned off an area near to the Rose Lane car park after the murder of a man. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists