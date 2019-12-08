Search

Five of the 'secret' dishes you can try at Norfolk restaurants in the new year

PUBLISHED: 10:21 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 08 December 2019

Eric's Fish and Chips will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: in Holt. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Eric's Fish and Chips will be serving up something special for Secret Menu Norfolk. Picture: in Holt. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The first secret dishes being offered by restaurants around the county as part of a new year series have been revealed.

In October, it was revealed that a Norwich foodie - who wanted to remain anonymous - was launching the county's own secret menu series, which would see diners arrive, whisper the 'secret item' and tuck in.

Roughly 100 pubs, cafés and restaurants signed up, with the dishes set to be available from January to March 2020.

Over the last few weeks, the first few 'off menu' dishes have been revealed, with plenty more to come.

So to whet your appetites, here are a handful you can try around Norfolk.

- Sands Restaurant, The Quay, Wells

£19.99 for two

Magla cod

An enormous battered cod to share on a platter with two different chips - skinny fries and hand cut chips - garden peas, a gherkin and homemade tartare sauce.

- The Honingham Buck, The Street, Honingham

£12.95

The Thai chicken burger

A tender chicken piece in a sesame seed bun dripping with Thai sauce, house chilli mayonnaise and gem lettuce served with hand cut chips and salad.

- Wellington Pub and Smokehouse, Garden Street, Cromer

£15

Black-eyed bean and chicken stew

Slow cooked tender stew of black-eyed beans, smoked chicken leg, stuffed breast and with corn and rouille.

- Eric's, Thornham Road, Thornham

£7

Prawns and squid

Grilled king prawns, lightly grilled tender squid with a house made lemon curry spice - eat in only.

- The Plough Inn, Norwich Road, Marsham

£15.95

An Italian loaded 4oz steak burger in a soft toasted brioche bun with oozing Norfolk Dapple cheese, grilled Italian sausage and a breaded lasagne wedge, all served with tiger fries (double fries, including sweet potato fries) and house purple slaw.

To take part, all you have to do is quote 'secret menu Norfolk' from January to March.

To see the full list as and when they are revealed, click here.

