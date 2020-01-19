Search

Advanced search

7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 10 October 2020

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe in west Norfolk, one of the best places to go for a roast dinner on a Sunday Picture: AWPR

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe in west Norfolk, one of the best places to go for a roast dinner on a Sunday Picture: AWPR

Archant

Save yourself the hassle of cooking and washing up this Sunday and head to one of these brilliant spots in Norfolk for a roast dinner with all the trimmings.

Chef Patron Ben Handley from The Duck Inn, Stanhoe, King's Lynn. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PRChef Patron Ben Handley from The Duck Inn, Stanhoe, King's Lynn. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

1. The Duck Inn

Burnham Road, Stanhoe, PE31 8QD

The Duck Inn is run by couple Ben and Sarah Handley and local produce is the star of the show in their Sunday roast, with succulent meats, crispy roast potatoes and fluffy Yorkshire puddings. The restaurant was recently praised in The Sunday Times by renowned food critic Giles Coren, who said the cooking was “properly good”.

2. The Ship Inn

2 Victoria Street, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5HA

The roasts here go down a storm with locals and come with a choice of meats, all the trimmings and plenty of vegetables - make sure to leave room for dessert with options such as a smashed Eton mess. The pub is great for families and is also dog-friendly.

3. The Gunton Arms

Cromer Road, Thorpe Market, NR11 8TZ

At The Gunton Arms they don’t scrimp on quantity or quality for Sunday lunches, with some of the finest meats around and sharing roasts too. The pub, which also has bedrooms, is located in a historic deer park and chef Stuart Tattersall cooks with local ingredients and seasonal produce, including venison from the grounds and beef from the local herd at Blickling.

The vegan Sunday roast at The River Kitchen in Hoveton. Picture: Stuart AndersonThe vegan Sunday roast at The River Kitchen in Hoveton. Picture: Stuart Anderson

4. The River Kitchen

Riverside Road, Wroxham, NR12 8UD

The roasts here are a kaleidoscope on a plate with a choice of 48-hour stout marinated topside of beef, pork belly or a vegan mushroom and beetroot terrine. They all come with roast potatoes, burnt carrot purée, beer braised onions, sticky red cabbage, orange and balsamic root vegetables and cabbage with either a beef dripping Yorkshire pudding or thyme version for vegans. But you’ll have to be quick as they stop serving roasts at the end of October for the season.

5. The Wildebeest

Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8QJ

If you’re looking for an extra special Sunday lunch then head to The Wildebeest, with a choice of two or three courses and options including roast beef sirloin and roast leg of lamb for the main. They also offer a dine at home menu, available for collection between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays, with 48 hours notice needed, if you don’t feel comfortable eating out just yet.

Roast dinner at The Bucks Arms. Picture: Louisa BaldwinRoast dinner at The Bucks Arms. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

6. The Bucks Arms

Blickling Road, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

Nestled on the edge of the Blickling Estate, The Bucks Arms offers a choice of local meats served with all the trimmings, a top notch Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Afterwards you can burn it off by taking a stroll around the estate.

Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa BaldwinRoast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

7. Temple Bar

2 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2RA

The roasts at this Irish pub are described by many locals as the best in the city and come with succulent meats, with a vegan option too, and are served with moreish red cabbage jam, seasonal vegetables, a giant Yorkshire pudding and a generous helping of cauliflower cheese.

Make sure to book in advance as all these places get busy on a Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus hits 50 Norfolk schools as teachers feel strain

Almost 50 schools in Norfolk have reported either a pupil or a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images

‘Something needs to be done about it’ - shoppers raise concerns over Lidl overcrowding

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Find out when Santa is coming to your town or village

Santa is making home visits to Norfolk towns and villages so children don't miss out this year with grottos shut Picture: David Robinson/The Banqueting Hire Service

Early morning building fire in Norwich

Philadelphia Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Apartments could be built on Norwich city centre pub site

Plans have been lodged to build six apartments in part of the Strangers Tavern in Norwich Photo: Archant