7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Norfolk

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe in west Norfolk, one of the best places to go for a roast dinner on a Sunday Picture: AWPR Archant

Save yourself the hassle of cooking and washing up this Sunday and head to one of these brilliant spots in Norfolk for a roast dinner with all the trimmings.

Chef Patron Ben Handley from The Duck Inn, Stanhoe, King's Lynn. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PR Chef Patron Ben Handley from The Duck Inn, Stanhoe, King's Lynn. Picture: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

1. The Duck Inn

Burnham Road, Stanhoe, PE31 8QD

The Duck Inn is run by couple Ben and Sarah Handley and local produce is the star of the show in their Sunday roast, with succulent meats, crispy roast potatoes and fluffy Yorkshire puddings. The restaurant was recently praised in The Sunday Times by renowned food critic Giles Coren, who said the cooking was “properly good”.

2. The Ship Inn

2 Victoria Street, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5HA

The roasts here go down a storm with locals and come with a choice of meats, all the trimmings and plenty of vegetables - make sure to leave room for dessert with options such as a smashed Eton mess. The pub is great for families and is also dog-friendly.

3. The Gunton Arms

Cromer Road, Thorpe Market, NR11 8TZ

At The Gunton Arms they don’t scrimp on quantity or quality for Sunday lunches, with some of the finest meats around and sharing roasts too. The pub, which also has bedrooms, is located in a historic deer park and chef Stuart Tattersall cooks with local ingredients and seasonal produce, including venison from the grounds and beef from the local herd at Blickling.

The vegan Sunday roast at The River Kitchen in Hoveton. Picture: Stuart Anderson The vegan Sunday roast at The River Kitchen in Hoveton. Picture: Stuart Anderson

4. The River Kitchen

Riverside Road, Wroxham, NR12 8UD

The roasts here are a kaleidoscope on a plate with a choice of 48-hour stout marinated topside of beef, pork belly or a vegan mushroom and beetroot terrine. They all come with roast potatoes, burnt carrot purée, beer braised onions, sticky red cabbage, orange and balsamic root vegetables and cabbage with either a beef dripping Yorkshire pudding or thyme version for vegans. But you’ll have to be quick as they stop serving roasts at the end of October for the season.

5. The Wildebeest

Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8QJ

If you’re looking for an extra special Sunday lunch then head to The Wildebeest, with a choice of two or three courses and options including roast beef sirloin and roast leg of lamb for the main. They also offer a dine at home menu, available for collection between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays, with 48 hours notice needed, if you don’t feel comfortable eating out just yet.

Roast dinner at The Bucks Arms. Picture: Louisa Baldwin Roast dinner at The Bucks Arms. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

6. The Bucks Arms

Blickling Road, Aylsham, NR11 6NF

Nestled on the edge of the Blickling Estate, The Bucks Arms offers a choice of local meats served with all the trimmings, a top notch Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Afterwards you can burn it off by taking a stroll around the estate.

Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa Baldwin Roast dinner at Temple Bar. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

7. Temple Bar

2 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2RA

The roasts at this Irish pub are described by many locals as the best in the city and come with succulent meats, with a vegan option too, and are served with moreish red cabbage jam, seasonal vegetables, a giant Yorkshire pudding and a generous helping of cauliflower cheese.

Make sure to book in advance as all these places get busy on a Sunday.