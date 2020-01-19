7 of the best places for a roast dinner in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 10 October 2020
Archant
Save yourself the hassle of cooking and washing up this Sunday and head to one of these brilliant spots in Norfolk for a roast dinner with all the trimmings.
1. The Duck Inn
Burnham Road, Stanhoe, PE31 8QD
The Duck Inn is run by couple Ben and Sarah Handley and local produce is the star of the show in their Sunday roast, with succulent meats, crispy roast potatoes and fluffy Yorkshire puddings. The restaurant was recently praised in The Sunday Times by renowned food critic Giles Coren, who said the cooking was “properly good”.
2. The Ship Inn
2 Victoria Street, Caister-on-Sea, NR30 5HA
The roasts here go down a storm with locals and come with a choice of meats, all the trimmings and plenty of vegetables - make sure to leave room for dessert with options such as a smashed Eton mess. The pub is great for families and is also dog-friendly.
3. The Gunton Arms
Cromer Road, Thorpe Market, NR11 8TZ
At The Gunton Arms they don’t scrimp on quantity or quality for Sunday lunches, with some of the finest meats around and sharing roasts too. The pub, which also has bedrooms, is located in a historic deer park and chef Stuart Tattersall cooks with local ingredients and seasonal produce, including venison from the grounds and beef from the local herd at Blickling.
4. The River Kitchen
Riverside Road, Wroxham, NR12 8UD
The roasts here are a kaleidoscope on a plate with a choice of 48-hour stout marinated topside of beef, pork belly or a vegan mushroom and beetroot terrine. They all come with roast potatoes, burnt carrot purée, beer braised onions, sticky red cabbage, orange and balsamic root vegetables and cabbage with either a beef dripping Yorkshire pudding or thyme version for vegans. But you’ll have to be quick as they stop serving roasts at the end of October for the season.
5. The Wildebeest
Norwich Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8QJ
If you’re looking for an extra special Sunday lunch then head to The Wildebeest, with a choice of two or three courses and options including roast beef sirloin and roast leg of lamb for the main. They also offer a dine at home menu, available for collection between 12pm and 3pm on Sundays, with 48 hours notice needed, if you don’t feel comfortable eating out just yet.
6. The Bucks Arms
Blickling Road, Aylsham, NR11 6NF
Nestled on the edge of the Blickling Estate, The Bucks Arms offers a choice of local meats served with all the trimmings, a top notch Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Afterwards you can burn it off by taking a stroll around the estate.
7. Temple Bar
2 Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2RA
The roasts at this Irish pub are described by many locals as the best in the city and come with succulent meats, with a vegan option too, and are served with moreish red cabbage jam, seasonal vegetables, a giant Yorkshire pudding and a generous helping of cauliflower cheese.
Make sure to book in advance as all these places get busy on a Sunday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.