7 of the best vegan and vegetarian brunch spots in Norwich

Vegan brunch at Erpingham House in Norwich Credit: Erpingham House Archant

You can't beat a lazy weekend brunch and just because you're vegetarian or vegan it doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Vegan brunch dishes at Erpingham House in Norwich Credit: Erpingham House Vegan brunch dishes at Erpingham House in Norwich Credit: Erpingham House

From the insta-friendly Erpingham House to sweet and savoury treats at The Waffle House, here are seven of the best places to go for meat-free and plant-based breakfasts in the city.

1. Erpingham House

22 Tombland, NR3 1RF

The stylish restaurant in a beautiful Grade II-listed building first opens its doors in 2018 and in that short time has gained a legion of fans for its inviting interior, with flower walls and pink decor, and they serve all day brunch including protein pancakes, which can be topped with vegan ice cream, smashed avocado on toast and sourdough with scrambled tofu, avocado, garlic mushrooms, baked beans and tomatoes.

Vegan fried eggs Credit: Wild Thyme Vegan fried eggs Credit: Wild Thyme

2. The Green Grocers

2-4 Earlham House Shops, NR2 3PD

Packed with local produce, The Green Grocers, which also features a bakery and deli, serves plenty of vegan and vegetarian options, including a full English, vegan sausage rolls, smashed avocado on toast and the choice of breads includes white, brown, seeded sourdough, ciabatta, potato and rosemary or gluten free.

3. Wild Thyme

Labour in Vain Yard, NR2 1JD

Wild Thyme reopened earlier this year following refurbishment after they were forced to close for almost a year due to fire damage, an incident which also gutted the neighbouring Rainbow Whole Foods, but they are back and still on top of their game.

Their breakfasts are legendary in the city, with innovative options such as sweet potato and kimchi hash, spinach, fried egg and tomato sriracha coulis alongside their full English and they even serve vegan fried eggs.

4. Waffle House

39 St Giles Street, NR2 1JN

Perfect for a chilled weekend morning and if you don't have a sweet tooth there are plenty of savoury options too.

There is a vegan waffle available and plenty of vegetarian and vegan-friendly toppings, including fresh hummus, avocado and sun-blushed tomatoes and warm dutch style apple.

Vegan Fry Up with toast, beans, tomato, potatoes and bacon from The Tipsy Vegan with coffee Credit: The Tipsy Vegan Vegan Fry Up with toast, beans, tomato, potatoes and bacon from The Tipsy Vegan with coffee Credit: The Tipsy Vegan

5. Frank's Bar

19 Bedford Street, NR2 1AR

A cosy spot in the heart of the Norwich Lanes, Frank's Bar serves Sunday breakfast from 10am to 5pm, with a vegetarian and vegan full English and a range of toasted bagels if you fancy something a bit smaller.

Pancakes are also on the menu and are served with maple syrup, with a vegetarian option of berry compote and Greek yoghurt, and they also regularly show films on Sundays.

During the week, they also serve breakfast from 9am to 12pm, with pancakes, pastries and sandwiches, and from 9am to 3pm brunch with choices such as hot smoked salmon hash with a soft boiled egg and spicy avocado on sourdough with sundried tomatoes and dukkah.

Vegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green Grocers Vegan sausage rolls from The Green Grocers. Photo: The Green Grocers

6. The Tipsy Vegan

68-70 St Benedicts Street

The Tipsy Vegan has been providing vegan comfort food and cocktails to the people of Norwich since 2017 and the team is also behind Bia Kitchen, which was previously at Norwich Market.

The hidden gem is a popular choice for weekend brunch, served from 11am to 1pm, and there is a choice of pecan American-style pancakes, served with tofu bacon, pecan crumb, maple syrup and coconut cream or a house breakfast with sage and onion sausages, tofu bacon, scrambled tofu, house-smoked Beans, sautéed spinach and potatoes, roasted vine tomatoes and granary or white toast.

7. The Unthank Kitchen

117 Unthank Road, NR2 2PE

The jewel in the crown of the Golden Triangle's breakfast spots, make sure to head there early if you want a table as it is very popular at the weekend, especially with students.

Alongside their regular full English, they also serve a vegetarian version with a veggie sausage, eggs, beans tomato, mushrooms, fried bread and toast and a vegan version which swaps the eggs for hash browns and both have the option of adding vegan bubble and squeak.