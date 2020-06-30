Video

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

With pubs finally reopen across Norfolk, head to one of these brilliant beer gardens this summer and unwind with your family and friends over a pint.

The Nelson Head pub in Horsey Picture: Louisa Baldwin The Nelson Head pub in Horsey Picture: Louisa Baldwin

1. Nelson Head

The Street, Horsey

This popular pub boasts a huge beer garden looking out onto open fields and there are plenty of benches to sit on, which are all well spaced out, and some are under gazebos for those looking for shade or with dogs. At the moment, the inside of the pub is closed and all drinks and food is served from a hatch at the front with plastic cups and takeaway boxes for food, with options such as burgers and fish and chips.

The Green Dragon, Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams The Green Dragon, Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

2. The Green Dragon

6 Church Street, Wymondham

The Green Dragon, which dates back to the 14th century, boasts a stunning beer garden and while customers are unable to eat or drink inside for the time being, they can book a table outside with the menu on a giant blackboard. The garden is surrounded by flowers and plants and there are benches undercover too if it is raining.

The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass The Ferry Inn, Stokesby Picture: James Bass

3. The Ferry Inn

The Green, Stokesby

Offering stunning views of the River Bure, The Ferry Inn has reopened its garden only and all orders can be made from the order point outside the front door. It is an Adnams pub, so you can expect their full range of beers, and they offer pub classics and roasts on Sunday. During lockdown, they also opened a village shop which sells local produce alongside homemade sweets treats such as brownies and cheesecake.

The Rushcutters Arms pub in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Simon Finlay The Rushcutters Arms pub in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Simon Finlay

4. Rushcutters Arms

46 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

The Rushcutters Arms has reopened and is offering full table service in both its restaurant and garden, which is located on the bank of the River Yare. Customers also have the option to order food and drink through the Greene King app, where they can see the menu and pay, and options include gourmet pies and grills.

The Fur & Feather in Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Fur & Feather in Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

5. The Fur and Feather

Slad Lane, Woodbastwick

The Fur and Feather is Woodforde’s brewery tap and once you’ve finished drinking award-winning beers in the garden you can buy some to take home. They are doing table-service only at the moment and running their bar menu as well as brunch dishes from 10am to 12pm Monday to Saturday.

6. The Jolly Sailors

Main Road, Brancaster Staithe

A firm favourite with families, you can book a table inside or outside at The Jolly Sailors this summer and on a warm summer’s day you’ll definitely want to be in the garden. They have a play area to keep children entertained and colourful beach huts where customers can order food and drink.

7. The Ffolkes

Lynn Road, Hillington

The Ffolkes pub and restaurant had a huge refurbishment in 2017 and its stunning garden feels like it is in the middle of a forest with wooden canopies and a huge adventure playground for children.

8. The Unthank Arms

149 Newmarket Street, Norwich

Located in the heart of the golden triangle, The Unthank Arms boasts a spacious beer garden, with plenty of seats undercover too, and offers real ales, ciders and over 30 wines. In the week they serve pub classics and on Sundays their roast is very popular, with options including Blythburgh shoulder of pork and a vegan nut roast.

9. The Kings Head

Holt Road, Letheringsett

Nestled just outside Holt, The Kings Head boasts a beautiful garden surrounded by parkland and there are always plenty of real ales on tap and the menu is packed with seasonal dishes. The garden is also perfect for children as there is a play area with a climbing tower.

10. The Worlds End

Norwich Road, Mulbarton

A firm favourite with locals, The Worlds End has a fully-enclosed large garden with spaced out benches and parasols and there is also an adventure play area for children. The chefs use local produce as much as possible for their dishes and options include fish pie, catch of the day and curry.

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11. Gibraltar Gardens

288 Heigham Street, Norwich

New landlords Jason and Julia Carter, who took over in December 2019, have implemented social distancing in style with VIP pods and a fine dining marquee in the garden. They have also relaunched the pub as a steakhouse and have live music nights planned for the summer.

12. The Plough

58 St Benedicts Street, Norwich

Located in the Norwich Lanes and owned by Grain Brewery, this beer garden is a hidden haven away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and alongside a great range of beers there are tasty cocktails too.

Acle Bridge Inn pub. Picture: James Bass Acle Bridge Inn pub. Picture: James Bass

13. Acle Bridge Inn

Old Road, Acle

A popular choice with Broads cruisers and locals alike, the Acle Bridge Inn offers scenic views of the River Bure from its large garden and it features a play area too. There are also 12 on-site moorings and alongside a great range of drinks they offer crowd-pleasing dishes, such as burgers and beef chilli with a separate gluten free menu.