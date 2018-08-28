Search

Benjamin Francis Leftwich announces headline show at OPEN Norwich as part of his Spring 2019 UK tour

PUBLISHED: 14:36 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:36 14 November 2018

Benjamin Francis Leftwich. Photo: Courtesy of Chuff Media

Benjamin Francis Leftwich has today announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for Spring 2019 that will see him perform at OPEN in Norwich on April 3.

Following the release of Benjamin Francis Leftwich’s latest single Gratitude, he has today announced that he will be heading out on a Spring 2019 tour that will cover both the UK and Ireland.

The tour, which will run throughout March and April - will see him headline OPEN in Norwich on April 3 and culminating in a date at London’s Union Chapel. Gratitude is the first single that has been taken from Leftwich’s upcoming third album that will be released in early 2019 via Dirty Hit.

The single builds on the foundations laid in the EP and sees Leftwich bring more electronic elements into play. It includes darker, more intricately layered production, whilst still maintaining the raw emotion that has resonated throughout his work to date.

• Tickets to the show at on April 3 will go on sale at 10am on Friday November 16. They will be available for £15 advance via OPEN’s website.

