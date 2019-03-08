'So much fun!' - Ben Langley returns to the stage like you've never seen him before

Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE Archant

He is best known for his comedic performances in pantomime and for also starring on Britain's Got Talent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE

Now the performer Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure during its Halloween Days event.

The comic gained national recognition last year when he appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

His brand new show has been written exclusively for the park, based in Lenwade, and will see Langley play the role of Professor Weston-Smythe - a dinosaur enthusiast who has just returned from an expedition to Papua New Guinea.

The actor, who is widely known for starring in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime, said: "I am so thrilled to have been asked to write this funny dino show.

Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE

"It is going to be so much fun."

The show will be performed twice each day and guests can expect audience interaction, plenty of laughs and some educational dinosaur facts as well.

Ben Francis, park events manager, said: "We are all so excited for Halloween Days this year - which is going to be bigger and better than ever.

"With such a jam packed schedule of spook-tastic entertainment awaiting you, and with Ben Langley set to entertain our guests as well, we can't wait to welcome as many families as possible for a roar-some day out."

Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Here he is picture with Dippy the dinosaur. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE Ben Langley will be taking to the stage at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, in Lenwade, during its Halloween Days. Here he is picture with Dippy the dinosaur. Picture: SARA ALDRIDGE

During Halloween Days, the park is offering guests 50pc off their gate admission price if they arrive in full fancy dress.

As well as the usual attractions, there will also be an immersive spooky experience, phobia-facing in the secret animal garden, disco dancing, a spooky maze, and Halloween crafts.

Ben Langley will be performing between October 19-26.

- PrimEVIL is also set to return this year from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, November 3 and this year they are celebrating ten years of fear. The event, which welcomed over 22,000 thrill seekers in 2018, features five frightening attractions each night, which are the Circus of Terror, the Mayhem Manor Hotel, The Crypt, Arachnophobia, and the spine-tingling Forest of Fear.

You may also want to watch: